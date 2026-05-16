The issue of State of Origin backing up into club football has always been debated, but in 2026, with the game faster and more demanding than ever, some are now asking a more direct question: are players being put at genuine risk for the sake of tradition and ego?

As Origin continues to collide directly with the NRL season, concern is growing that the sport's toughest period is also becoming one of its most dangerous, particularly for players expected to back up for club duties within 48 hours of representative football.

Former NRL premiership winner Ryan Hoffman believes the issue is already having a noticeable effect on club football quality during the representative period, discussing the Origin timing with Chad Townsend on Zero Tackle's The Boardroom NRL podcast.

“There's a lot being said around how it affects clubland. And look, you'd be lying if it doesn't.” Hoffman said on The Boardroom.

“The quality of the games throughout the middle of the season, there is a bit of a dip..

“Is there a better way?

“Should it just be three weeks concurrently, and we pause the NRL season?” he asked Chad Townsend.

The discussion comes amid increasing concern that the modern game's pace is making Origin recovery far more demanding than in previous eras.

Former halfback Chad Townsend said the combination of speed, six-again rulings, and reduced stoppages has made the physical toll of backing up significantly more dangerous.

“Yeah, look, I actually think it's time now that change needs to happen. And I think back to a game last season when Origin was on the Wednesday and then the Newcastle Knights played the Dragons on the Friday night, and Adam O'Brien rested Kalyn Ponga, and the Dragons played Valentine Holmes.

“Both teams were desperate, but Adam O'Brien opted to rest just 48 hours later”

“The way that the game is played now, the speed of the game, the six again, the ball in play, how can you actually expect someone to play on a Wednesday night and then back up and play on a Friday night?”

“Like it's mindblowing. Absolutely mind-blowing. Like the risk that you put your players in from backing up now, and I know Hoffy, it is a badge of honour to back up after State of Origin. I absolutely applaud the toughness of the players.

“Sometimes you need to take that call out of their hands because you need to look after their long-term safety.”

“I think now it's just stupid, you're putting players at risk now more than ever with the speed of the game.

“I am a traditionalist, but now, there needs to be change”

Hoffman reflected on his own playing days, admitting that while backing up was once seen as a point of pride, the physical and emotional toll may have been underestimated.

“I last played Origin 11 years ago, and the game was different to what it is now,” Hoffman shared.

“Back when I was always playing Origin, the last message from your Origin coach after the game was make sure you go back and do the right thing by your clubs.

“It was an ego thing for me. I wanted to be the tough bloke and make sure I backed up after every single Origin.

“Thinking back over the years, I think it did affect my form at the back end of the season. Not just the physical fatigue, but the emotional fatigue.”

Hoffman then went on to suggest that Origin could be a blocked-out period during the NLR, ruling out any impact on clubs due to losing star players and not pressuring these same players to back up for their clubs.

“I wouldn't have a problem with it going three weeks in a row. If you go say maybe from a Friday night origin into then a Saturday origin into like a Sunday origin or something like that, you know, where they get an extended break,” Hoffman suggested.

Townsend added that, in the current environment, the risk profile for players backing up has shifted dramatically, with injuries and burnout becoming a greater concern than ever before.

“What we've seen with the speed of the game now, with injuries like for me, I just think players are more at risk now more than ever of being injured, being burnt out, and then obviously not being able to play,” Townsend said.

“I think it's absolutely ludicrous that players would potentially be forced to back up”

With the debate continuing to build, the question remains whether the NRL will eventually move to protect Origin players with a compulsory rest window, or whether the tradition of backing up will continue to be worn as a badge of honour in an increasingly demanding era of the game.