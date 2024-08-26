Newcastle Knights forward Leo Thompson is reportedly weighing up testing the open market from November 1.

The young gun, who can play at either lock or prop, has been one of the bright spots for the Knights ever since he debuted, and has been in fine form again throughout the 2024 campaign despite the club's overall struggles.

They are struggles which could cost Adam O'Brien his job, or at the very least, force him into a position where he will be coaching for it next season.

And the issues at the Knights aren't about to go anywhere.

It's well known the club have big salary cap issues, with Daniel Saifiti being given the tap on the shoulder mid-season.

The former New South Wales State of Origin prop was originally linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons, but now it appears he will sign with the Dolphins for the 2025 season and beyond, with the Knights chipping in a portion of his salary.

Thompson is contracted to the Knights for 2025 though, and News Corp are reporting he will test the open market from November 1, with a call to be made over his future after that.

It's well known the Knights are desperate to retain Thompson, who is rated as one of the best young forward prospects in the game, but it's also understood he is alarmed at the Knights' clean out of senior players, with Jayden Brailey likely to follow Saifiti out the door.

That has left Thompson pondering his future and where he will develop best under the guidance of senior players, with the belief that may not be in Newcastle.

The 24-year-old, who was born in New Zealand and made the switch from rugby union less than five years ago, has played 61 NRL games, including 20 this year with 102 metres per game and a tackle efficiency of almost 94 per cent.

The Knights have until November 1 to convince him to remain at the club.