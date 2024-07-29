Set to be dropped to the NSW Cup this week, rumours are circulating that Newcastle Knights halfback Jackson Hastings will leave the club for a new team.

Contracted until the end of next season on a salary of around $600,000 per season, Hastings has failed to live up to his potential at the Knights since joining them from the Wests Tigers.

According to legendary NRL commentator Andrew Voss on Vossy & Brandy SEN 1170AM Sydney, Hastings is set to leave the Knights and link up with the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League competition.

This would see him return to the overseas competition, having previously spent four seasons there with the Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors, during which he arguably played his best football.

During this period, he helped the Salford Red Devils win the 2019 Super League Grand Final, guided Wigan to the 2020 Grand Final and was awarded the Man of Steel - the competition's equivalent to the Dally M Medal.

Although Voss is reporting that Hastings will depart the Knights and link up with the Leeds Rhinos, UK journalist and Rugby League Live editor Matthew Shaw doesn't believe the deal will happen.

"Sorry to be a spoilsport, but Jackson Hastings isn't signing for Leeds Rhinos," Matthew Shaw said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The news comes as Hastings is set to face the axe this week and be relegated to the NSW Cup after some disappointing performances in the NRL recently.

On a salary of around $600,000 per season, this is the second time this season that head coach Adam O'Brien has dropped Hastings due to poor and inconsistent form.

Halves partner Tyson Gamble is also in doubt to play in Round 22 after suffering a foot injury as Will Pryce and Phoenix Crossland remain the two options to come into the team.

“I think we'll see Jackson left out (this week). It will be the second time he's been axed this season, I think it's purely performance based,” James Hooper said on NRL 360.

“Against the Brisbane Broncos, before they had the bye, he was a fair way off the pace, Adam Reynolds put a clinic on him that evening and Reynolds was playing injured at the time.

"I think they're going to send him back to NSW Cup to see if he can get some confidence and form back and I'd be surprised if we see him back in the NRL anytime soon.

"He hasn't been anywhere near as strong as what we've seen from him previously in the NRL.”