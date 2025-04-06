Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula has claimed he will never represent Queensland, all but ruling himself out of playing State of Origin at any point in his career.

The fullback was born in New Zealand, but moved to the sunshine prior to his 13th birthday.

Under current eligibility rules, it means Bula could represent Queensland and Australia if he chooses not to go with New Zealand.

But Bula, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, confirmed he simply doesn't want to play for Queensland.

“But I don't claim to be one [a Maroon],” he told the publication.

“I'm eligible, but I don't want to play for Queensland. My family are Koori and from NSW – they're from around the Coffs Harbour and Macksville areas – and I've always gone for NSW.”

The Auckland-born product's career start at the Wests Tigers, where he has been one of the rare bright spots in a team anchored to the bottom of the table over the last two seasons, has him on a trajectory where he could well represent at Origin level or a Tier 1 nation in the future.

In the meantime, his Fijian diescent means he already has international caps under his belt, having played two games for Fiji in 2023 during the Pacific Championships.

He almost certainly would have played more games for the island nation in 2024 if not for injury.

The young fullback is 43 games into his NRL career, and has excelledn in his four games so far this year with three try assists, 13 tackle busts and over 100 metres ran in each contest despite a two and three start to the year for the joint-venture, who are looking to improve this campaign.

He is contracted with the Tigers until at least the end of 2026, with a mutual option in his deal for 2027.