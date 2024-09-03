As he contemplates his future beyond this season, contract talks between Daniel Saifiti and The Dolphins have reportedly stalled at the moment.

The Newcastle Knights are currently in the midst of a roster rebuild, and several players have either been linked with an exit or granted permission to leave the club as they look to free up space in their salary cap.

Permitted by the Newcastle Knights to test the open market and exit the club before the expiration of his contract, Daniel Saifiti has been linked with a move to The Dolphins for the past couple of weeks.

On a reported salary of $750,000-850,000 until 2026 with the Knights, it was rumoured that the NSW Blues representative was on the verge of signing a long-term contract with The Dolphins as they say farewell to Jesse Bromwich, Euan Aitken, Lachlan Hubner and Tevita Pangai Junior.

His pending arrival would have made him the club's third recruit for next season alongside back-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki will join from the Cowboys and winger Junior Tupou will arrive from the Wests Tigers.

However, talks between the two parties have now stalled, and they have yet to propose an offer to the Knights, Saifiti, and his management, per News Corp.

It is understood that if The Dolphins don't up their offer, he will remain at Newcastle with his brother Jacob Saifiti.

An Origin forward, Saifiti had also been linked with a potential move to the St George Illawarra Dragons and met with them before negotiations between the two parties had stalled.

Speaking about his future last week, Saifiti stated he would not take a pay cut to leave for another team and his preference is to remain at the Knights.

"If the club think I am taking a pay cut to go somewhere else, it's not happening," Saifiti told AAP last week.

"I had a meeting up there, and it went well. I saw it was announced (in the media) I was signed, but that's not true.

"I think someone from the club got an agenda so they could pay less money, but it is what it is. At the moment, I am still signed at Newcastle for two years.

"At the end of the day, the ball is in my court, and I can do what I want."