Post State of Origin rounds are always the trickiest for team selections, with many players not confirmed to take part in matches until an hour before kick-off.

With supercoach and fantasy players already ripping their hair out, there are also other matters this weekend, including the possible returns of a Dragons forward and Eels winger, while a Titans star is also set to miss out. There is also the small matter of Adam Doueihi's possible inclusion at the Tigers.

Here is all the latest in team news and rumours ahead of Round 14.

North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons

North Queensland Cowboys

Just 48 hours after State of Origin 1, it's tipped that Reuebn Cotter and Valentine Holmes will sit out, meaning Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will stay in the centres and Brendan Elliott on the wing. Jeremiah Nanai, given he is on the bench for the Maroons, will likely be named, even if that is in the reserves, with Connelly Lemuelu at risk of dropping out and Heilum Luki falling back to the bench. Tom Dearden should also return if he doesn't play for the Maroons - where he is currently listed as 18th man - in what would be a straight swap for Ben Hampton.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Expect Ben Hunt and Tariq Sims to be named in the reserves list after Origin 1, but whether they play or not remains to be seen. Moses Mbye is likely to be named in the halves, although Jayden Sullivan could also slot straight in, with Andrew McCullough starting at number nine and Mbye falling back to the bench. In replacing Sims, Jaydn Su'a is a strong chance of returning this week and could come straight in, unless Tyrell Fuimaono is handed the starting role.

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Gold Coast Titans

Jayden Campbell will miss eight weeks with a significant hamstring injury. Under fire coach Justin Holbrook then has two options - either playing Jamayne Isaako at fullback, or shifting AJ Brimson to the number one jersey. If Isaako moves, then Phillip Sami is the likely man to come in on the wing. If Brimson moves though, expect Tanah Boyd to come into the starting side, with Paul Turner joining the bench. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will also likely be named on the reserves list, but is unlikely to back up from Origin. Patrick Herbert could also move back into the starting side, with Esan Marsters then either dropped for Sam McIntyre, or clinging onto a bench spot.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell's return has been delayed due to a positive coronavirus test. Kodi Nikorima could revert back to the bench though, with Blake Taaffe still in contention for the number one jumper. Expect Tevita Tatola to return, moving Thomas Burgess to the bench and Shaq Mitchell out of the side. Damien Cook may back up, but otherwise, Peter Mamouzelos will play at hooker. Cameron Murray is another who may be out, but otherwise, Hame Sele will start with Trent Peoples added to the interchange.

Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm

Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou and Lindsay Collins are all unlikely to back up against the Storm, with Trent Robinson generally expressing caution in his team selections around his Origin stars. Expect all three to be named amongst the reserves though in case they are able to play. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves should also be back, replacing Daniel Suluka-Fifita, with Fletcher Baker moving back to the bench.

Melbourne Storm

Craig Bellamy has often not played his Origin stars directly after the representative fixtures, however, both Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are tipped to back up, which would see Brandon Smith fall back to the bench and Jordan Grant drop out of the side. Xavier Coates and Felise Kaufusi are less likely to back up, but could still be named. Watch for William Warbrick to potentially get a run on the wing, and Trennt Loiero to start on the edge. Nelson Asofa-Solomona is also due to return.

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Brisbane Broncos

Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Kotoni Staggs and Kurt Capewell will all be named, but may not play after Origin. Adam Reynolds is also due to return for Brisbane, pushing Ezra Mam out of the side.

Canberra Raiders

Jack Wighton is likely to back up for the Raiders, pushing Matt Frawley back to the bench, or potentially out of the side given Zac Woolford is now starting, and there is no chance Ricky Stuart will drop Tom Starling. Josh Papalii is far less likely to back up though, although could still play. Corey Harawira-Naera is also likely to be named for Trey Mooney on the bench. Jordan Rapana is suspended as well, which is likely to bring James Schiller into the starting side.

Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Wests Tigers

The return of Aadam Doueihi is reportedly touch and go for this week, meaning he is likely to be named in the reserves and assessed. It's still a mystery what position he will play. Oliver Gildart, James Roberts and David Nofoaluma are all also available, with Nofoaluma likely to replace Asu Kepaoa, and Gildart or Roberts fighting for centre spots against Starford To'a and Brent Naden, with Doueihi also a chance to play out wide.

Manly Sea Eagles

Daly Cherry-Evans is a likely starter for the Sea Eagles after Origin, moving Josh Schuster to the edge, Andrew Davey to the bench and Karl Lawton - who has suffered a suspected ACL - out of the side. Ben Trbojevic is also due back and could come straight into the centres for Morgan Harper.

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers

Newcastle Knights

Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai could back up for the Knights, meaning there are likely to be no changes for Adam O'Brien.

Penrith Panthers

It has been reported that Ivan Cleary will exercise extreme caution with his Origin stars. Only Stephen Crichton and Liam Martin, who will come from the bench, are a chance to come back into the side, with Martin to replace Chris Smith, while Crichton would play for either Robert Jennings or Charlie Staines.

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

New Zealand Warriors

Josh Curran should return for the Warriors, moving Jack Murchie back to the bench and Bayley Sironen out in the Warriors' only side following Nathan Brown's departure as coach on Tuesday morning.

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks will likely run out an almost unchanged team, with Jesse Ramien likely to be the only return, pushing Connor Tracey to the bench and Braydon Trindall out of the side. There could also be a push for Lachlan Miller to be included.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels

Canterbury Bulldogs

The expectation is that Jake Averillo will wear the number one jersey for the Bulldogs, with Corey Allan going to the wing and Jacob Kiraz moving into the centres. The Bulldogs should also welcome back Tevita Pangai Junior and Luke Thompson. Expect Pangai Junior to come from the bench with Joe Stimson dropping out, while Thompson will start for Ava Seumanufagai, with Corey Waddell or Chris Patolo dropping out.

Parramatta Eels

The Eels have the longest turnaround time for their Origin players, which will mean Ryan Matterson, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo will all play. It means the Eels' only change will be Maika Sivo replacing Tom Opacic, with Waqa Blake moving into the centres to free up a wing position.