The Wests Tigers had a tough 2021 season and could be in for another as 2022 rolls around.

Some recruits could yet change the club, but Michael Maguire's side need a big season to ease the pressure.

Here is the Tigers full 2022 season preview.

2021 season

The Tigers finished two wins and a big points differential outside of finals footy in 2021. Tigers fans don't need reminding that it is now a decade since they played at the business end of the season.

Two wins and a big points differential stood between them and an eight spot that was absolutely there for the taking.

The Tigers conceded a horrible 714 points last season. No team stands any sort of chance of achieving success conceding almost 30 points per game.

They were wiped off the the park to the tune of 38 points to 0 by the wooden spoon Bulldogs in the last round of the competition. That must have been very difficult to stomach for fans who deserve far better.

Off-Season Moves

2022 gains

Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors, 2023), Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors, 2023), Harry O'Kane (2022), Henry O'Kane (2022), Tyrone Peachey (Gold Coast Titans, 2023), Apisalome Saukuru (2023), Starford To'a (Newcastle Knights, 2023), Brandon Tumeth (2022), Junior Tupou (2024)

2022 losses

Michael Chee-Kam (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Reece Hoffman (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Joseph Leilua (Featherstone Rovers), Moses Mbye (St George Illawarra Dragons), Russell Packer (retired), Billy Walters (Brisbane Broncos)

Recruitment Impact

The Tigers have added three clever signings for 2022. Jackson Hastings has the potential to become a very dangerous half, Tyrone Peachey has Origin quality while Oliver Gildart will start in the centres.

Starford To'a shapes as a potential under the radar pick up also. He showed some signs at Newcastle. If I'm a Tigers fan, I'm very happy with this late addition.

In terms of losses; I don't see any. Moses Mbye, Russell Packer and Joseph Leilua were doing little more than chewing up valuable cap space. Their departures have allowed a much more rounded squad.

The Tigers have invested massively in 2023 with Apisai Koroisau and Isaiah Papali'i joining the club. That said, Hastings has the potential to be the most important signing of them all.

Talking Points

Luke Brooks (again): This is one talking point that will simply not go away.

Luke Brooks was a player who stood up and was re-signed while the three other "big four" left for greener pastures. I fully understand the loyalty the Tigers have to their seven, but it has not worked out. The Newcastle move would have benefited all parties but will instead continue to be a distraction all season.

To Madge or not to Madge?: It's not often you'll catch me showing sympathy for an opposition coach, but the way the board and players have handled themselves during Michael Maguire's tenure is laughable.

Players coming out and saying he trains them too hard? Board members leaking reports of "do or die" meetings? Ridiculous. Overly tough training or not, he has a title to his name and if the Tigers want to even become a credible side once again they need to pick their guy and stick with it. If it isn't Madge then they need to lose the training wheels and make a decision... Yesterday!

Modern-day forwards?: Stefano Utoikamanu is a monster. One of the game's best young forwards. I have no doubt this kid will play Origin one day.

That said, outside of their recently re-signed prop, the Tigers pack looks light on. James Tamou has been a brilliant player but is winding down and while Alex Twal and Joe Ofahengaue are more than capable they are battering rams. Let's hope Luciano Leilua has his head screwed on and that Tyrone Peachey can re-find his brilliant best.

Key player:

Jackson Hastings

Make no mistake; this kid can play! I say kid as I still see him as the youngster who was earmarked as the next big thing in Bondi, but he's returned from a stint in England as the complete half.

With the greatest of respects to our Super League counterparts, the ESL doesn't hold a candle to week-to-week NRL action.

Tigers fans need to show patience and allow Hastings time to re-find his feet. He will and he will be very much worth the investment.

I'm glad those ridiculous reports of a floated move to 13 were done away with. If Hastings is picked at lock, then the Tigers need to wind up. He's a tailor-made half and should provide the perfect foil for Brooks.

Big season for:

Luke Brooks

The club have refused to release Brooks to Newcastle which means he is their go-to half for 2022. Whether he wears six or seven, it doesn't matter, he is the chief half and the experienced half.

He'll also be the half the fans turn on the literal second anything goes sideways.

He has a new partner in the aforementioned Hastings, who has the talent to form a more than handy halves partnership, but with Adam Doueihi injured, Brooks has no choice but to be the team's chief playmaker.

It's getting to the point where I'm starting to feel bad for a kid who desperately needs a new start somewhere else.

He's a former Dally M halfback of the year so talent is certainly not the issue.

Breakout Star:

William Kei

The Tigers will start 2022 with an all new, exciting centre-pairing. 21 year-old William Kei looks a brilliant prospect to partner Oliver Gildart.

At 181 cm and 100kgs, he looks a far more daunting prospect for opposition defenders than the centre pairings of 2021. I watched his highlights and Tigers fans must surely be smiling they got one over on their Eels counterparts.

Certainly one to watch and a player I fully expect to become a big part of the Tigers future.

Fixtures to watch

Round 6 vs Parramatta Eels: Easter Monday. CommBank Stadium. Western Sydney Derby! Sign me up for a contest that rarely fails to deliver. The Moses vs Brooks storyline is always fun but the general attacking nature of both sides this should be very entertaining.

Round 25 vs Canberra Raiders: The only day game at Leichhardt Oval this season comes in the very last round. Hopefully for Tigers fans a Final's spot will be on the line in front of a packed hill. There's something special about the Leichhardt sunshine.

Round 15 vs Canterbury Bulldogs: I'm predicting points and lots of them. Neither the Dogs nor Tigers have become known as defensive sides over the years and with an injection of talent to both clubs this shapes as a tasty fixture. Sunday afternoon footy!

Prediction

The Tigers have some serious talent in their side. Daine Laurie is a megastar in the making while Brooks and Hastings have all the tools.

Up front, they have a star in the making in Joe Ofahengaue. Tyrone Peachey is an Origin experienced recruit.

That said, they've not taken the steps required to refresh a hugely disappointing squad. I do get the feeling that 2023 is the year the Tigers may do some damage, however 2022 shapes as a long season.

Until Luke Brooks is in a Newcastle jersey, or re-signed for five more years, questions will linger. The club has only themselves to blame for that.

A squad lacking any genuine game-breakers outside of a rookie fullback and a player who has been out of the league for years, they can't avoid any negative distractions.

I just can't see where the wins come from. It's hard to see where points come from.

The club took some steps in securing a bright future but they won't start seeing the rewards until at least 2023.

15th.