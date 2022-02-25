The Wests Tigers haven’t played finals in a decade, and that doesn’t look like it’s about to change in 2022, despite some potentially clever off-season recruitment.

Michael Maguire appeared to be a dead man walking in his role as coach at the back end of last year, but with new director of football Tim Sheens’ arrival at the joint venture, Maguire survived.

Not only did he survive, but the club have backed Luke Brooks to continue in the halfback role and will be sweating it won’t be a case of more of the same being tossed up on field.

With questions around just how well their new signings will perform, tossed in with the same old problems that popped up last year, few have high hopes for the Tigers in 2022.

Here is their best 17.

Recruitment report

Ins: Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors, 2023), Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors, 2023), Tyrone Peachey (Gold Coast Titans, 2023), Starford To'a (Newcastle Knights, 2023)

Outs: Michael Chee-Kam (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Reece Hoffman (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Joseph Leilua (Featherstone Rovers), Moses Mbye (St George Illawarra Dragons), Russell Packer (retired), Billy Walters (Brisbane Broncos)

Re-signed: Jacob Liddle (2023), Jock Madden (2022), Thomas Mikaele (2022), Zane Musgrove (2024), Alex Seyfarth (2023), Jake Simpkin (2024)

Full squad

Shawn Blore, Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi, Luke Garner, Oliver Gildart, Jackson Hastings, William Kei, Asu Kepaoa, Daine Laurie, Luciano Leilua, Jacob Liddle, Jock Madden, Ken Maumalo, Thomas Mikaele, Zane Musgrove, David Nofoaluma, Joe Ofahengaue, Tyrone Peachey, Alex Seyfarth, Jake Simpkin, Tukimihia Simpkins, Tommy Talau, James Tamou, Starford To'a, Kelma Tuilagi, Junior Tupou, Alex Twal, Stefano Utoikamanu

Who plays where?

Fullback

In what was a season with few bright spots for the Tigers, Daine Laurie was one of them.

A young star in the making, the fullback will hold onto his number one jersey at the joint venture club for as long as he wants it following a spectacular breakout season.

Their depth at the back seems a little skinny. Moses Mbye was able to fill in there when Laurie was injured late last year, but he has now left the club.

Starford To'a has arrived from the Knights and could be a show to play at the back, while David Nofoaluma could also shift to the back if it was required.

Wingers

Speaking of Nofoaluma, the now veteran winger who has worked hard on his defence over the past two years will take up the first spot in the team without a shadow of doubt.

Nofoaluma's partner will be Ken Maumalo. The former Warrior was limited to just ten games last year, but still managed to cross the tryline seven times in a badly beaten team.

Named as one of the team's five co-captains, he will be in the run-on side for Round 1.

In terms of back up options, the arrival of To'a throws questions over who will be into the team first. Tommy Talau will be recovering from an ACL injury, while Asu Kepaoa was also injured last year.

Young centre Junior Tupou, who is a rugby convert, but has played for New South Wales at under-16 and under-18 level, as well as the Junior Wallabies, could also be eased into first-grade at some point via the wing.

Centres

Oliver Gildart - a centre who has arrived from England with 134 games under his belt in the Super League, with 129 of those for Wigan - will take the first centre spot for the joint venture.

He is a big-name signing, although unknown to NRL fans, who has played three Tests for England and one for Great Britain since his international debut in 2018.

Who he is joined by is up for debate following the departure of Mbye. Adam Doueihi could play centres, but must be utilised in the halves once he returns from injury.

That means this spot is wide open, with young gun William Kei, Newcastle recruit Starford To'a, Tommy Talau, and Junior Tupou to battle it out.

Talau isn't expected to be back for the first half of the season, and that should open the path for To'a to start and make the spot his own.

Tyrone Peachey could also be considered, but he has more important roles to play following his move from the Gold Coast.

Halves

Luke Brooks has been handed a show of faith by the club after constant speculation regarding his exit from the Tigers during the course of 2021.

Instead, he will take the keys at halfback once again and be partnered by gun five-eighth Adam Doueihi once he is back from injury.

In the meantime, Jackson Hastings will start in the number six jumper, edging out young gun Jock Madden for a spot in the halves. Tyrone Peachey is another who could be considered if the Tigers' depth is stretched.

Middle forwards

Stefano Utoikamanu has come on in leaps and bounds at the Tigers over the last 12 months and will occupy the first starting spot for the club in 2022.

The middle forward was included in last year's State of Origin squad for the Blues as a reserve and could push for higher honours this year on the back of some big-minute performances late in 2021.

He will be joined by forward pack leader Alex Twal, who turned out inspirational performances time and time again in 2021.

Tyrone Peachey will then take the role at lock. It'll be an exciting year for the utility, who finally gets to lock down a single position.

The back up sees a healthy mix of youth and experience, with former sole captain James Tamou joined by the likes of Thomas Mikaele, Zane Musgrove, Joe Ofahengaue and Alex Seyfarth, while Tukimihia Simpkins can also play in the middle as a combo forward. Fonua Pole off the development list could also push for game time later in the year.

Hooker

This is a question which is tough to answer. Jake Simpkin has long been rated one of the best young hookers in the game, and yet, is having to bide his time behind Jacob Liddle, who was once the answer to Robbie Farah's departure.

Liddle's career has been stalled time and time again due to injury, and while he had a better season last year, Simpkin arguably impressed more than his senior counterpart.

With only room for one in the side thanks to the arrival of Jackson Hastings who will have to occupy a bench spot, we will hand the spot to Liddle, but it's a guessing game which way Maguire will go.

Don't be surprised to see the one who misses out on the bench until Doueihi returns.

Second-row

The second row paints an intriguing picture for the Tigers. While Luciano Leilua takes the first spot without a fight in his final year before a shift to the Cowboys, the injury to Shawn Blore is a major set back for the club.

It means one of Luke Garner, Tukimihia Simpkinks or Kelma Tuilagi will be forced to start.

Of those options, Garner has the most experience and will take the fold early in the season, but with the immense talent of the remaining duo, don't be surprised to see if this changes during the season.

Interchange

It's not a natural role for Hastings, but he will be used on the bench once Doueihi returns unless he shows incredible form during the first two months of the season which makes him undroppable.

Despite what club awards at the end of the year said, Doueihi was the best player for the joint venture by the length of the straight in 2021.

The forward spots on the bench have to start with James Tamou, who had a poor 2021 season, but brings experience and leadership, and, if he can get back to his best that he last displayed with the Panthers in 2020, immense talent.

Joe Ofahengaue is the next forward picked, with his ability to break the line and create in the middle third a key for the Tigers.

As much as Thomas Mikaele has been a consistent force for the Tigers, it's hard to hand him the final bench spot with so many excellent youngsters floating around.

Needing to be a player who can play on the edge, it comes down to Tuki Simpkins or Kelma Tuilagi - and Tuilagi is probably just a touch ahead in his development, so he gets the spot.

The best 17

1. Daine Laurie

2. David Nofoaluma

3. Oliver Gildart

4. Starford To'a

5. Ken Maumalo

6. Adam Doueihi

7. Luke Brooks

8. Stefano Utoikamanu

9. Jacob Liddle

10. Alex Twal

11. Luke Garner

12. Luciano Leilua

13. Tyrone Peachey

Interchange

14. Jackson Hastings

15. James Tamou

16. Joe Ofahengaue

17. Kelma Tuilagi

