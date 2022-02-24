The Sydney Roosters spent most of 2021 dealing with a mass injury crisis, but will be able to hit reset as the new season gets underway, with the side desperate to move back into the top four and push for a premiership.

Trent Robinson’s side, given their injuries, excelled above and beyond what could have been reasonably expected from them last year.

Any other team facing the problems the tri-colours faced would likely have folded and finished at the wrong end of the table.

Instead, led by the likes of James Tedesco and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, the Roosters managed to fight their way to fifth place and a second-week finals exit.

Here is their best 17 for 2022.

Recruitment report

Ins: Renouf Atoni (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2023), Paul Momirovski (Penrith Panthers, 2024), Kevin Naiqama (St Helens RLFC, 2022), Ronald Volkman (2022), Connor Watson (Newcastle Knights, 2023)

Outs: Dale Copley (retired), Boyd Cordner (retired), Jake Friend (retired), Matt Ikuvalu (Cronulla Sharks), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Brett Morris (retired), Josh Morris (retired)

Re-signed: Fletcher Baker (2023), Egan Butcher (2023), Nat Butcher (2024), Lindsay Collins (2026), Angus Crichton (2022), Drew Hutchison (2023), Billy Smith (2023), Daniel Tupou (2023), Sitili Tupouniua (2024), Sam Verrills (2024), Sam Walker (2023), Naufahu Whyte (2024)

Full squad

Renouf Atoni, Fletcher Baker, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Moala Graham-Taufa, Drew Hutchison, Luke Keary, Adam Keighran, Lachlan Lam, Freddy Lussick, Joseph Manu, Ben Marschke, Paul Momirovski, Kevin Naiqama, Victor Radley, Billy Smith, Joseph Suaalii, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Siosiua Taukeiaho, James Tedesco, Ben Thomas, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua, Sam Verrills, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Walker, Connor Watson, Naufahu Whyte

Who plays where?

Fullback

James Tedesco is the club captain, the State of Origin captain, and will once again run out in the number one jumper for the Roosters come the start of the season.

He is recovering from a stem cell procedure during the off-season which has hampered his preparation, and while it'll be intriguing to see if his performance is at the same level without much of a pre-season, he will still likely be among the game's best players.

The back up of out and out fullbacks behind Tedesco is a little skinny, but they aren't short on players who can drop back to the number one role if needed.

Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii will be the two under consideration first, while Lachlan Lam has been named to play there in the Roosters' second trial against the Tigers in the absence of Tedesco.

Kevin Naiqama is also in the squad, but likely a depth signing for the Roosters - albeit an excellent one given his experience.

Wingers

Daniel Tupou is a New South Wales State of Origin representative and will line up on the wing again for the Roosters. A target for aerial bombing raids on opposition defences, he is a try-scorer who also possesses one of the best work ethics in the game and is a critical figure for the tri-colours.

The other wing spot is a little more contentious.

The loss of Matt Ikuvalu to the Cronulla Sharks means it's extremely likely Billy Smith and Joseph Suaalii will be left fighting it out.

Smith has been around the game for longer than Suaalii, but has struggled enormously with injuries. Suaalii himself copped an injury at the back end of last year, but the Roosters didn't take the game's hottest young prospect from South Sydney to run around in reserve grade.

Kevin Naiqama is also far more likely to play on the wing than he is at fullback, but again, will likely serve as a depth signing. Youngster Moala Graham-Taufa could also come into calculations at some point this year.

Centres

The signing of Paul Momirovski from the Panthers removes all concerns over the starting centres at the Roosters.

Momirovski may not get mentioned in the same breath as other star centres in the competition, but he most certainly is one. He has become known for his no-nonsense defensive style in one of the toughest positions for it on the field, building superb combinations at Penrith before playing in the grand final last year.

On the other side of the park will be Joseph Manu, when he isn't needed to play in other positions. One of the game's elite centres at both ends of the park, Manu will undoubtedly hold a starting spot every time he is fit. Given his signature has now been locked in until the end of 2024 at the tri-colours, it also appears he may have given up aspirations to transform into a fullback elsewhere.

The back up options to play centre are led by the goal-kicking Adam Keighran, who was superb last year in filling in for injuries out of position. Again, Naiqama could move into the centres, providing yet more depth from his signing.

Halves

Luke Keary's return from injury couldn't have come any quicker for the Roosters. He missed most of 2021 with an ACL injury, and while that can be a difficult injury to return from, Keary will be out to prove a point.

He is likely to be joined in the halves by young gun Sam Walker, who had plenty of good moments last year despite finishing it from the bench.

His ability though leaves little to be desired, and with another full pre-season under his belt to work on defence, he should have the spot.

Drew Hutchison was outstanding last year, but will have to suffice with becoming this year's first reserve, while Lachlan Lam and Keighran are both in the squad to provide further cover. Connor Watson could also slot in, although his services are far better utilised elsewhere in the 17.

Middle forwards

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was simply phenomenal in 2021, leading the Roosters' pack from the front time and time again.

He will once again carry that role and importance into 2022, likely to be joined up front by another star in Siosiua Taukeiaho, who also will provide goal-kicking depth.

Victor Radley will then start in the 13, with Connor Watson lurking in the background. If Sam Verrills goes down at any point, then Radley will likely shift to hooker with Watson taking over in the 13 after excelling there for the Knights last year.

That does leave a returning Lindsay Collins - who missed 2021 - out of the starting 13, while the Roosters depth continues to prove just how strong it is with other names like Renouf Atoni, Nat Butcher, Fletcher Baker, Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Ben Thomas to battle Collins for the bench spots.

Hooker

As mentioned, Sam Verrills will be the starting hooker in 2022, although likely for the final time in a Roosters jumper given the impending arrival of Brandon Smith in 2023.

Verrills will be backed up by Radley, who could shift across from lock to hooker.

Watson himself could yet be asked to fill in at hooker if things go south, while Ben Marschke and Freddy Lussick are also in the squad to provide cover in the number nine role.

Second-row

The Roosters are absolutely loaded in the second row.

Angus Crichton and Sitili Tupouniua - their starters from last year who both did phenomenal jobs - will retain the positions in the 13 to run onto the park, but what happens behind them is up for dispute.

Fletcher Baker (who can also play in the middle), Egan Butcher and Naufahu Whyte lead the charge of players disputing the toss on bench spots in the side, with all three having substantial playing time last year.

Interchange

Connor Watson is a player who excelled at the Knights last year and has been signed with one role in mind - wearing the number 14 jersey for the tri-colours.

That's exactly what he will do, having turned himself into one of the game's best playing locks who still has the ability to make other positions his own.

Lindsay Collins will be the next picked on the bench as he returns from injury, and frankly, is unlucky to miss out on a spot in the starting 13.

The other two spots are far less certain.

Nat Butcher probably takes the first with the ability to play in all three spots of the forward line, and having played 77 NRL games now - including 19 for each of the last two seasons and 23 in 2019, it's hard to see him missing out.

The final spot needs to go to a specialist second rower which immediately pushed Renouf Atoni out of the picture.

All of Egan Butcher, Baker and Whyte were solid last year, however, Nat's younger brother - following 15 appearances last year which saw him play better than his experience ever should have allowed - will win him the last spot narrowly ahead of Baker.

The best 17

1. James Tedesco

2. Daniel Tupou

3. Joseph Manu

4. Paul Momirovski

5. Joseph Suaalii

6. Luke Keary

7. Sam Walker

8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

9. Sam Verrills

10. Siosiua Taukeiaho

11. Sitili Tupouniua

12. Angus Crichton

13. Victor Radley

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Nat Butcher

17. Egan Butcher

