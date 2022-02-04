Sydney Roosters, New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos fullback James Tedesco spent up to 12 weeks on the sidelines during the pre-season following a stem cell procedure on his knee.

Tedesco swept the Roosters awards at the end of the 2021 season and captained the club amid an injury crisis.

Amazingly, the tri-colours still managed to finish in fifth spot on the NRL ladder, mainly thanks to Tedesco's miraculous performances.

With a big year ahead, including another State of Origin series which he will captain, and a Rugby League World Cup in England, the hampered preparation is hardly ideal for Tedesco, who, according to The NRL Physio suffers from meniscus and cartilage degeneration in his knee.

According to the report, he only running in mid-January, around four weeks before the beginning of trials and less than two months before the start of the season.

James Tedesco had a stem cell procedure late last year to address ongoing issues with his knee. Is dealing with meniscus/cartilage degeneration, had 10-12 weeks relatively off his feet & only resumed running in mid January. Had the same procedure performed on his knee 4 years ago — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 4, 2022

Tedesco will once again be the key man for the Roosters, although Trent Robinson and his coaching staff have reportedly acknowledged they need to have other players stand up alongside Tedesco.

Luke Keary's return from long-term injury will improve the Roosters spine in 2022 as they attempt to bridge the gap to the Melbourne Storm, Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles who finished ahead of them in 2021.

The stem cell procedure is hardly one which is unique to Tedesco, although he is using it as a preventative measure.

Canberra Raiders centre Jarrod Croker is reportedly also going through the same recovery process following a stem cell procedure of his own, although he is using it in an attempt to save his career.

Tedesco is expected to be fit for Round 1.