There are plenty of big ins and outs around the NRL ahead of Anzac Round, with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks among the teams making the biggest calls.
There are also plenty of forced swaps through injuries, with the Brisbane Broncos in particular dealing with an injury crisis which has stopped them from naming 22 players.
Here are the big ins and outs for Round 8 in this week's edition of rapid fire.
View all 16 teams for Round 8 here
Bye: Gold Coast Titans
2026-04-23T09:50:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
2026-04-23T09:50:00Z
CBR
Wests Tigers
- Patrick Herbert (to the bench) and Heamasi Makasini (out completely) have been punted. Starford To'a starts at centre, and Luke Laulilii starts on the wing.
- Latu Fainu drops to the reserves, with Tristan Hope taking the vacant spot.
Canberra Raiders
- Hudson Young is out so Zac Hosking comes straight into the second-row after being on the bench last week.
- Josh Papalii is out injured so drops off the bench.
- Chevvy Stewart and Savelio Tamale join what is a small six-man bench that also features Jayden Brailey, Daine Laurie, Joe Roddy and Morgan Smithies. Jake Clydsdale is jersey 22 and seems a chance to play.
2026-04-24T08:00:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-04-24T08:00:00Z
CRO
North Queensland Cowboys
- Murray Taulagi is back, with Zac Laybutt dropping to the reserves.
- Reed Mahoney is back at dummy half for Soni Luke who remains on the bench.
- Jeremiah Nanai returns in the second row, with Kai O'Donnell dropping back to the bench.
- Viliami Vailea and Matt Lodge are the two to drop out.
Cronulla Sharks
- Craig Fitzgibbon has made the surprise call to dump Sione Katoa, with the winger wearing number 22 this week. Mawene Hiroti shuffles out to the wing, and Siosifa Talakai starts at centre. Ronaldo Mulitalo is about a month away.
- Cameron McInnes is listed to make his return from an ACL injury via the bench, taking the spot of Talakai.
- Tuku Hau Tapuha replaces Jayden Berrell on the pine.
2026-04-24T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-04-24T10:00:00Z
CAN
Brisbane Broncos
- Corey Jensen and Payne Haas are both out of the front row. Ben Talty and Jack Gosiewski are promoted from the bench to start.
- Cory Paix returns in a much-needed boost at hooker. Josh Rogers drops back to the bench. Cameron Bukowski drops back to the reserves.
- Antonio Verhoeven, Preston Riki and Jaiyden Hunt are the new faces on the six-man bench.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Jacob Kiraz is out for the Bulldogs, with Jonathan Sua taking over on the wing after playing from the bench last week.
- Stephen Crichton is back in the centres. Josh Curran drops back to the interchange bench.
2026-04-25T06:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
STI
2026-04-25T06:00:00Z
SYD
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Moses Suli makes his return, with Mathew Feagai going to the wing and David Fale missing out injured.
- Kade Reed will make his debut in a straight swap from the bench to halfback with Kyle Flanagan.
- Jadyn Su'A's suspension is offset by the return from suspension of Ryan Couchman in another straight swap.
- Hamish Stewart is named to start at lock, with Josh Kerr dropping to the bench.
- Christian Tuipulotu is named on the bench with Hame Sele missing out.
Sydney Roosters
- Only one change for the Roosters at the end of their bench with Billy Smith replacing Tommy Talau.
2026-04-25T08:05:00Z
Sky Stadium
NZW
2026-04-25T08:05:00Z
DOL
New Zealand Warriors
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is out, with Taine Tuaupiki returning at fullback after being on the bench last week.
- Luke Hanson is the fresh face on the bench.
The Dolphins
- Brad Schneider replaces the suspended Kodi Nikorima at five-eighth.
- Oryn Keeley drops off the bench, with Lewis Symonds and Tevita Naufahu being the two new faces.
2026-04-25T10:10:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-04-25T10:10:00Z
SOU
Melbourne Storm
- Pronably a surprise fiven five straight losses - Craig Bellamy has made no changes for the Storm.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Bronson Garlick goes to hooker, and Brandon Smith to the second-row.
- Euan Aitken and Liam Le Blanc join the bench for Edward Kosi and Thomas Fletcher.
2026-04-26T04:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-04-26T04:00:00Z
PEN
Newcastle Knights
- Greg Marzhew is out with a concussion so James Schiller starts on the wing.
- Asu Kepaoa replaces Peter Hola (who is 20th man) in the only other changes.
Penrith Panthers
- Casey McLean returns from suspension to replace Izack Tago in the centres. Tago drops back to the bench.
- Mitch Kenny is out, so Freddy Lussick starts at dummy half in a promotion from the bench that will last a number of weeks.
- Jack Cole replaces Sione Fonua on the bench in the only other change.
2026-04-26T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-04-26T06:05:00Z
PAR
Manly Sea Eagles
- Tolutau Koula takes over at fullback for the injured Tom Trbojevic, with Clayton Faulalo in at centre.
- Jackson Shereb drops off the bench, with Simione Laiafi and Josh Feledy the two new faces.
Parramatta Eels
- Sean Russell returns in the centres, with Araz Nanva dropping out.
- Dylan Walker returns to the starting side at lock in a straight swap with Jack de Belin.
- Kelma Tuilagi is due to return via the bench, with Teancum Brown missing out.