There are plenty of big ins and outs around the NRL ahead of Anzac Round, with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks among the teams making the biggest calls.

There are also plenty of forced swaps through injuries, with the Brisbane Broncos in particular dealing with an injury crisis which has stopped them from naming 22 players.

Here are the big ins and outs for Round 8 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

View all 16 teams for Round 8 here

Bye: Gold Coast Titans

Wests Tigers

Canberra Raiders

North Queensland Cowboys

Cronulla Sharks

Brisbane Broncos

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jacob Kiraz is out for the Bulldogs, with Jonathan Sua taking over on the wing after playing from the bench last week.

Stephen Crichton is back in the centres. Josh Curran drops back to the interchange bench.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Sydney Roosters

Only one change for the Roosters at the end of their bench with Billy Smith replacing Tommy Talau.

New Zealand Warriors

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is out, with Taine Tuaupiki returning at fullback after being on the bench last week.

Luke Hanson is the fresh face on the bench.

The Dolphins

Melbourne Storm

Pronably a surprise fiven five straight losses - Craig Bellamy has made no changes for the Storm.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Newcastle Knights

Greg Marzhew is out with a concussion so James Schiller starts on the wing.

Asu Kepaoa replaces Peter Hola (who is 20th man) in the only other changes.

Penrith Panthers

Casey McLean returns from suspension to replace Izack Tago in the centres. Tago drops back to the bench.

Mitch Kenny is out, so Freddy Lussick starts at dummy half in a promotion from the bench that will last a number of weeks.

Jack Cole replaces Sione Fonua on the bench in the only other change.

Manly Sea Eagles

Parramatta Eels