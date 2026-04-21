There are plenty of big ins and outs around the NRL ahead of Anzac Round, with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks among the teams making the biggest calls.

There are also plenty of forced swaps through injuries, with the Brisbane Broncos in particular dealing with an injury crisis which has stopped them from naming 22 players.

Here are the big ins and outs for Round 8 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

View all 16 teams for Round 8 here

Bye: Gold Coast Titans

 2026-04-23T09:50:00Z 
 
 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2026-04-23T09:50:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLTigersRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

Canberra Raiders

 2026-04-24T08:00:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-04-24T08:00:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLCowboysSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

Cronulla Sharks

 2026-04-24T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-04-24T10:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLBroncosBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Brisbane Broncos

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2026-04-25T06:00:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
STI   
 2026-04-25T06:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLDragonsRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

Sydney Roosters

 2026-04-25T08:05:00Z 
 
 
Sky Stadium
NZW   
 2026-04-25T08:05:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLWarriorsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

The Dolphins

 2026-04-25T10:10:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-04-25T10:10:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLStormSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

  • Pronably a surprise fiven five straight losses - Craig Bellamy has made no changes for the Storm.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2026-04-26T04:00:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-04-26T04:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLKnightsPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

Penrith Panthers

 2026-04-26T06:05:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-04-26T06:05:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLManlyEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Manly Sea Eagles

Parramatta Eels