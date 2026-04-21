The Brisbane Broncos already couldn't name 22 fit players on Tuesday afternoon, and now another could be about to join the injury shelf, with outside back Deine Mariner failing to finish training.

The Broncos have 11 players already ruled out of this weekend's clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs, who themselves will be desperate to turn things around after a shock loss to the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon in Sydney's west.

Michael Maguire's side, who stunned the high-flying Wests Tigers at Campbelltown on Saturday evening with veteran Adam Reynolds leading the way, lost Corey Jensen and Payne Haas during that game who are both set for extended layoffs.

Cory Paix returns for the game against Canterbury and will start at hooker, but it does little to offset the rest of the injury ward which features Aublix Tawha (Round 10), Reece Walsh (Round 11), Benjamin Te Kura (Round 12), Blake Mozer (Round 13), Ben Hunt (Round 14), Delouise Hoeter (Round 15), Grant Anderson (Round 16), and Billy Walters (to be confirmed).

Patrick Carrigan is also suspended for another week, while Kotoni Staggs and Jesse Arthars have been named but are also battling injuries.

News Corp are reporting Deine Mariner though failed to finish training on Tuesday after appearing to injure his knee.

The outside back is now no guarantee to take his place on Friday against the Bulldogs in Brisbane, with the Broncos' injury crisis reaching unprecedented levels.

It's believed they have already applied for dispensation to bring more players into their squad, however, pending the fitness of Staggs and Arthars, there could be a scenario where Hayze Perham and Antonio Verhoeven (both on the bench) and Thomas Duffy (in the reserves) all have to play on Friday.

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Brisbane will be desperate for at least one of the trio to play given only Perham and Verhoeven are specialist outside backs.

Already Brisbane were forced to use Josh Rogers at dummy half last week with a crisis in that position given Walters, Paix and Mozer were all missing for the game against the Tigers.

Brisbane's affiliate club the Burleigh Bears has both Kane Bradley and Phillip Coates playing, who could be options to come into the NRL set up if dispensation is granted.