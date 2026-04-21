Dolphins star outside back Selwyn Cobbo has confirmed his future, re-signing with the club on another one-year deal.

The Origin-calibre star joined the Dolphins ahead of 2026 after departing the Brisbane Broncos and turning down significant interest from clubs in Sydney including the St George Illawarra Dragons.

He was understood to have taken a pay cut to join the club.

The Dolphins have now rewarded Cobbo for his move in taking a chance on Kristian Woolf's side, signing a one-year extension that will lock him up as a Dolphin for 2027.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said the recruitment this year had worked well, and that the club were keen on Cobbo having a long career in Dolphins colours.

“Selwyn has already made his presence felt at the Dolphins - both on the field and off it,” Reader said in a statement confirming the news.

“What has been most impressive is how well he has melded into our playing group and the club in general.

“He has been a great fit for the Dolphins, and I know the environment around our club is something Selwyn has enjoyed.

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“We believe this contract extension is just the start of what will be a long career for Selwyn in the Dolphins' jersey.”

Able to play centre, wing or fullback, Cobbo brings impressive versatility to the Dolphins during what is an intriguing time for the club when it comes to their backline.

Cobbo's extension could well be the writing on the wall for Jake Averillo and Trai Fuller, who have both already been linked with an exit from Redcliffe at the end of the season with their contracts expiring.

Alongside Cobbo, Jack Bostock, Herbie Farnworth, Tevita Naufahu, LJ Nonu and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow are locked in as back five options beyond the end of 2026, although the loss of Jamayne Isaako does create some wiggle room for the club when it comes to crafting their long-term preferences at the back.

Cobbo's re-signing is also a blow for the Perth Bears who were believed to be looking at the Queensland Maroons experienced star.

The Bears have signed a 16 players, but are still on the lookout for improvements virtually all the way across the park as they chase the final 14 players of their inaugural squad to be coached by Mal Meninga.