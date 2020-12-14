Wingers. The prolific try scorers that are constantly on the end of damaging players, whilst needing to be able to hold their own against their opposition counterparts in defense.
Speed, power and skill are a must in the NRL, and the top 10 wingers in the league certainly aren’t short on any of the aforementioned attributes.
For the purpose of this list, only full time club wingers will be considered. Holmes and Gagai are no doubt top 10 wingers, however it is not their position at club level and are not taken into consideration. Fusitu’a is also considered a centre.
10. Nick Cotric
Despite being signed to the Bulldogs to play centre, the former Raiders outside back finished 2020 as a top ten winger. He must have been SO close to an Origin recall.
Cotric scored 14 tries in 2020 as well as making 14 line breaks, breaking a ridiculous 126 tackles and running for 111 metres per game. Cotric has the size, strength and ability to make a very successful transition into the centres.
If, however, it does not go to plan, a move back to the wing for the Dogs provides them a monster upgrade on their 2020 stock.