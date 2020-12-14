Wingers. The prolific try scorers that are constantly on the end of damaging players, whilst needing to be able to hold their own against their opposition counterparts in defense.

Speed, power and skill are a must in the NRL, and the top 10 wingers in the league certainly aren’t short on any of the aforementioned attributes.

For the purpose of this list, only full time club wingers will be considered. Holmes and Gagai are no doubt top 10 wingers, however it is not their position at club level and are not taken into consideration. Fusitu’a is also considered a centre.