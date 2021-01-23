Unlucky not to be further up the list is the Eels monster in Matterson. He made big waves in the off-season by forcing a move to the blue and gold and I believe he delivered in a big way.

The 192cm giant ran for almost 125 metres per game, tackled at over 91% and even crossed for three tries. Throw in 35 offloads, three line breaks, three line break assists and 38 tackle breaks and that makes for a more than handy season.

Matterson must have been extremely close to making that NSW squad. I was actually shocked he was overlooked. I don’t think he’ll miss out next year if he continues his increase progression.