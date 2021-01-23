The below takes into account players who mainly play second row or players where second row is their best position. For instance I have graded Cameron Murray and Tevita Pangai Jr as locks.
10. Ryan Matterson
Unlucky not to be further up the list is the Eels monster in Matterson. He made big waves in the off-season by forcing a move to the blue and gold and I believe he delivered in a big way.
The 192cm giant ran for almost 125 metres per game, tackled at over 91% and even crossed for three tries. Throw in 35 offloads, three line breaks, three line break assists and 38 tackle breaks and that makes for a more than handy season.
Matterson must have been extremely close to making that NSW squad. I was actually shocked he was overlooked. I don’t think he’ll miss out next year if he continues his increase progression.