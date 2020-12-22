As this seemingly never-ending off-season drags on, fans of the game are continuing to talk all things rugby league. From the draw, to away trip plans, to who is best positioned for a run in 2021.

We’ve decided over to take a look at the Top 10 players in each position and today we start with the prolific role of the centre.

For the purpose of this list, only full time club centres will be considered.

Brian Kelly

The Titans centre had a breakout season in 2020 and places here above the likes of Jesse Ramien and Jarrod Crocker. Truthfully his stats weren’t incredible in terms of tries (six in 16 games) but he was super dangerous with almost every touch of the ball.

127 metres per game, seven line breaks and 48 tackle breaks are just a preview of things to come. I am confident in saying Kelly will be an absolute monster in 2021. Those games he played in 2020 from the bench and at wing will be consigned to history. He is their strike centre moving forward.

Josh Morris

The 34 year-old veteran is still amongst the elite centres in the game. Across 19 games at the Sharks then Roosters, Morris scored 11 tries, set up eight, had a ridiculous 15 line breaks, 50 tackle breaks and over 100 metres per game.

He’s still among the top defensive centres in the game and very easily could have played Origin if available. Morris ruffled some feathers on his way out of the Shire but looks to have extended his career in the Tri-colours. He looked years younger than his actual age and looks ready to play at least another season, possible more, at the top level.

Bradman Best

Talk about a breakout star! Young Bradman Best was an absolute wrecking ball in his 11 games this season. Eight tries, five line breaks, four try assists and 28 tackle breaks make for good reading for a 19 year-old. 154 running metres and over 85% tackle efficiency see him emerge as an all round centre.

The sky is the limit for Best given his attributes so early in his career. Entering his third full pre-season in the Knights top squad, it’s frightening to think what he may produce in 2021 and beyond. The Central Coast junior is set to become a star for the Knights, if he’s not already.

Zac Lomax

It took three weeks but the Dragons finally discovered their next megastar centre in the form of Zac Lomax. His 2020 was so amazing he made our Zero Tackle team of the year, was picked in the extended NSW squad and can consider himself very unlucky not to have debuted in Game Three.

Across 20 games in 2020 he crossed the line 13 times, made seven line breaks, assisted seven tries, broke 43 tackles and made over 100 metres per game.

As good as Cam McInnes was, for mine Lomax was easily the Dragon’s best this year. He won games off his own back in a struggling side. He’s defensively solid and only 21 year’s of age. Future monster!

Dane Gagai

This is going to sound ridiculous considering his career to date, but Gagai had a big bounce back year in 2020. Again, that sounds crazy, but it looked as though the specialist centre would be “relegated” to a wing spot for the Bunnies.

He opened the season on the wing, and played well, but became an absolute weapon once back in the centres. He was arguably among QLD’s best, again, in the recent Origin series routinely beating the supposed best player in the game.

His 11 tries in 19 games added to 138 metres per game, 15 line breaks and a very high 61 tackle breaks. What a season from the Bunnies and QLD star.

Justin Olam

Very few players stocks rose in 2020 quite as quickly as the PNG star. Olam became a genuine star of the game in a premiership winning season. 11 tries, seven line breaks and 52 tackle breaks proved how hard he was to contain.

His round 14 performance against the Roosters was a thing of beauty. Two tries, 142 metres, including over 50 post contact metres, and three tackle breaks! Fair to say the Roosters have a pretty decent centre pairing too. He also crossed for the first try in the Grand Final which really set the tone for the Storm. At 26 he is entering the peak of his career.

Kotoni Staggs

If Staggs had played the entire season, he could realistically be a top two centre in the game. His efforts this year in a deplorable Broncos outfit was nothing short of incredible. 14 games saw him score 10 tries, break the line 12 times and break 46 tackles.

He scored some highlight-reel tries and his hat-trick against the Bunnies prior to the break had Broncos and Blues fans licking their lips. Unfortunately his season would end due to an ACL which will heavily affect his 2021 also. He finished in the Dally M team of the year and would have debuted for the Blues if not for injury.

Campbell Graham

I literally flipped a coin between the Souths star and Staggs, however there is no doubt that Campbell Graham is now an elite centre. His end to the regular season was absolutely incredible.

He scored 10 tries in seven games, including at least one try in every one of those games. Overall he scored 13 tries, laid off a further four, had 14 line breaks and broke 58 tackles. He also made over 135 metres per game including some very difficult runs out of the Bunnies end.

Unfortunately Graham missed the prelim and you’d have to assume it was only injury that saw him miss Origin squad selection.

Joseph Manu

Coming into the year the Roosters star was the near undisputed best centre in the game. I’d argue he probably had a quiet 2020, which when you see his stats seems outrageous.

Manu only scored nine tries in 21 games but did have five try assists, nine line breaks and an eye watering 85 tackle breaks. Truthfully, his best game of the year came at fullback but there were very few games where Manu didn’t look menacing and capable of breaking the game wide open at any time.

If I’m picking my ideal centre pairing right now, Manu is there. Look for a monster 2021.

Stephen Crichton

A new number one emerged in 2020 at the foot of the mountains. Young Crichton was almost untouchable this year. In his 22 games he crossed the line 17 times, had 18 line breaks, laid on seven tries, broke 55 tackles, ran for almost 115 metres per game and tackled at almost 80%.

I am at a loss how he did not debut for NSW this year. You’d have to believe if he can continue his rise then he will be the first centre picked in 2021. Ridiculously, he started the season from the bench. Ivan Cleary very quickly realised what he had and following the break there was no stopping the weapon.

He’s going to be the focus of a serious bidding war. Genius player and the first player picked in his position for the Dally M team of the year.