As this seemingly never-ending off-season drags on, fans of the game are continuing to talk all things rugby league. From the draw, to away trip plans, to who is best positioned for a run in 2021.
We’ve decided over to take a look at the Top 10 players in each position.
Today we start with the increasingly important role of fullback.
For the purpose of this, only full-time fullbacks are considered. So for instance despite Cam Munster being a magnificent number one, he is considered a five-eighth.
These are ranked as how we see them right now. i.e. if Darius Boyd were playing, obviously his career far trumps that of say AJ Brimson, however right now I consider the Titans youngster to be the superior fullback.
The below rankings were, at times, razor thin. I had 11 I wanted in this list, so of course one player has missed out. Let us know, were we on the money?
10. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
The 25-year-old had a massive season for a second straight year for the Raiders. He was probably a little quiet in 2020 compared to his previous season, however almost 180 metres run per game, seven tries, three try assists and 70 tackle breaks more-so show how strong his 2019 truly was.
A huge part of why the Raiders have enjoyed great success over the past two seasons, it’s scary to think that the youngster is still developing.
There is very little CNK doesn’t do well. He’s exceptionally durable, whereas some other top line fullbacks are very prone to injury. He’s a tremendous talent and I still believe his best is ahead of him.