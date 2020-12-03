As this seemingly never-ending off-season drags on, fans of the game are continuing to talk all things rugby league. From the draw, to away trip plans, to who is best positioned for a run in 2021.

We’ve decided over to take a look at the Top 10 players in each position.

Today we start with the increasingly important role of fullback.

For the purpose of this, only full-time fullbacks are considered. So for instance despite Cam Munster being a magnificent number one, he is considered a five-eighth.

These are ranked as how we see them right now. i.e. if Darius Boyd were playing, obviously his career far trumps that of say AJ Brimson, however right now I consider the Titans youngster to be the superior fullback.

The below rankings were, at times, razor thin. I had 11 I wanted in this list, so of course one player has missed out. Let us know, were we on the money?