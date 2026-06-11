Melbourne Storm star Shawn Blore appears to have taken a step towards returning to Sydney at the end of his deal with the Melbourne Storm.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, Blore has been able to negotiate his future since November 1 last year, but at this stage, is yet to sign a deal.

It was reported before this season got underway that he was chasing a return to Sydney.

The Storm never provided comment, but it's believed they are well aware they have little hope of retaining Blore - a bitter pill to swallow given the club are also unclear on whether Eliesa Katoa, the game's best second-rower, will be able to play again after suffering a traumatic head injury while playing for Tonga during the 2025 Pacific Championships.

There are a handful of clubs who are likely interested in Blore, but this week, it was reported by Wide World of Sports that the St George Illawarra Dragons are looking to bring him to the club as their sixth signature for 2027.

The Wests Tigers, who Blore spent time with before he departed for Melbourne where he has become a consistent force in the forwards, living up to the hype he showed as a junior, are also understood to be interested.

The Tigers are set to let go of a host of forwards at the end of this year as they look to retain breakout second-rower Samuela Fainu, while Kai Pearce-Paul is also at the club.

Fainu could transition back into the middle third though, so there is at least some degree of sense in the black and orange going after the Storm star.

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As for the Dragons, it's clear the joint-venture are on the warpath as they look to completely revamp the club.

Damien Cook is already a confirmed departure at the end of this year to England, while Jaydn Su'A will join the Parramatta Eels. It's understood Luciano Leilua is no guarantee to hang around beyond the end of the year having not been offered a new deal yet, while the likes of Clint Gutherson, Valentine Holmes and Blake Lawrie may also be heading for the exits.

That comes with the club, currently under the control of interim coach Dean Young, having picked up Scott Drinkwater, Luke Metcalf, Phillip Sami, Keaon Koloamatangi and Connor Watson for next year.

Salary cap, as a result, would be tight for the Dragons, and Blore won't break the bank, so on that foot, maybe the reported interest and move for his signature is understandable.

But what is not understandable is why the club would chase a second-rower when they have multiple all in the process of breaking through to first-grade.

One of the great bright spots for the Dragons is their young forward pack.

This is a group who found plenty of success together coming through the grades, and are now all getting into first-grade. The Couchman brothers, Toby and Ryan, lead the charge, but Hamish Stewart, Dylan Egan, who recently returned from an ACL injury, Loko Pasifiki Tonga and Jacob Halangahu all have plenty about them.

Despite Stewart playing on the edge in recent weeks, and Ryan Couchman the middle, it's likely they will eventually get back to their original positions - the opposite of what they are doing right now.

Either way, with one of the duo, Egan and Halangahu all vying for minutes on the edge, as well as potentially Leilua hanging around on the back of what has been an improved 2025, there are no more minutes.

Even if Leilua does leave, the Dragons would likely stand to lose Halangahu at the end of his deal, who must be a target for rival clubs if he continues to miss first grade opportunities.

That in itself should be enough of a reason for the Red V to pour cold water on any chase for Blore.

He will bring experience, sure, but at some point, probably in the next year or two, the Dragons' forward pack will go from being young and inexperienced to established first grade players.

Led by Koloamatangi, the last thing they need is a player to take money and minutes away from the group who should drive the Red V for years to come.