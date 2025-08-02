Australia, NSW Blues and Brisbane Broncos front-rower Payne Haas has reportedly found himself on the radar of "some Sydney clubs" as he prepares to enter the open market on November 1 and will formally be able to negotiate with rival teams.

One of the best props to ever grace the field, Haas has won multiple Paul Morgan medals (Broncos Player of the Year), claimed numerous Dally M Prop of the Year awards, was named the 2019 Dally M Rookie of the Year, played in a Grand Final and has represented both Australia and the NSW Blues.

In the prime of his career, he is set to become one of the biggest free agents in NRL history as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season and is free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1.

Already one of the highest-paid forwards in the game, his next deal could potentially see him become the competition's most-paid player, moving ahead of Kalyn Ponga and Nathan Cleary.

While his manager has previously stated that re-negotiations with the Broncos won't begin until this season is over, Haas has now found himself on the radar of Sydney-based teams as he mulls over his future.

"It's been very tight-lipped these negotiations and what's going on with Payne Haas," The Daily Telegraph's Brent Read said on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat and Woodsy.

"There's been some whispers in the past week or so that his name's doing the rounds with some Sydney clubs...Brisbane have started talks with Payne and I think they're very confident he'll stay.

"Talking to people close to Payne I think his preference is to stay in Brisbane and they're really hopeful they can get something locked away before November 1.

"Those whispers won't go away that some Sydney clubs are on the radar or he's on the radar of Sydney clubs but I think Brisbane are pretty optimistic they'll get a deal done with him."

It is understood that the Manly Sea Eagles expressed an interest in signing him earlier this year if he remains on the open market come November 1.

Set to land a massive contract wherever he ends up, former Brisbane Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough warned not only the Broncos but also other clubs about offering him a long-term deal.

"Due to his position and the minutes he is playing, I can't (justify a 10-year contract)," McCullough said on SENQ Breakfast in April.

"Payne Haas is a great player but that position is so demanding. Everyone is talking about trying to minimise his efforts.

"He's starting to churn out 60-70 minutes each week, and in the back end of your 20s, it starts to take its toll. At 25-26 years of age, I wouldn't sign him to a 10-year deal.

"After 250 games, you add on another three or four years, so it's quite challenging. The Broncos are just not in a position (to offer a 10-year deal)."