Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has achieved nearly everything rugby league has to offer, but one dream continues to elude him.

One of the best props to ever grace the field, Haas has won multiple Paul Morgan medals (Broncos Player of the Year), claimed numerous Dally M Prop of the Year awards, was named the 2019 Dally M Rookie of the Year, played in a Grand Final and represented both Australia and the NSW Blues.

However, there is one dream that the 25-year-old has yet to achieve. A dream that has so far eluded him as he enters his eighth season in the NRL.

While claiming an NRL premiership is also on his mind, Haas revealed to Zero Tackle that one goal he has had since his debut is to play on the same team with his brothers Klese, Hans and Geejay.

A strong family man, Haas is the legal guardian for the youngest of his three brothers - Hans and Geejay - and raises them with his two children, Lalita (daughter) and Luckee (son).

"I do want to play with my brothers one day," Haas told Zero Tackle.

"It's a goal I really want. I really want to do it now with my brothers. I don't know how it's going to happen, but obviously, just playing with Klese is one of my big goals.

"I really want it to happen. I just don't know when and I don't have time to worry about what I'm going to do.

"We used to play backyard footy back in the day when we were kids but it just makes me proud and I love seeing him run out and playing footy every week."

One of the highest-paid players in the competition, Haas is signed to the Broncos for the next two seasons, while Klese recently agreed to an extension with the Gold Coast Titans until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

At the beginning of this month, it was also revealed that Hans Haas became the third member of the family to sign a contract after agreeing to a multi-year deal with the Brisbane Broncos.

Already training regularly at Red Hill with his older brother, the deal will see the youngster train in the Broncos development system, having joined their junior academy program.

"It was pretty cool to see and a proud moment for our family," Haas added.

"That's his first contract and I'm real proud of him but he's still got a long way to go. He's just going to be his own man and he's got his own journey now."

Continuing to speak about his brothers, Haas joked that his youngest Geejay is "a work in progress".

"He's my project, but nah, he's doing good and obviously loves his footy as well," he continued.