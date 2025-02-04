The younger teenage brother of Brisbane Broncos and representative star front-rower Payne Haas has landed a contract with an NRL club.

Aiming to follow in the footsteps of Payne and Klese Haas, Hans Haas also plays in the forward pack and has just begun his rugby league playing journey.

Becoming the third member of the Haas family to sign a contract with an NRL club, Hans has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Brisbane Broncos, per The Courier-Mail.

Already training regularly at Red Hill with his older brother, the deal will see the youngster train in the Broncos development system, having joined their junior academy program.

“I don't want them to see the things that I saw as a kid and be around the certain things I was around,” Payne Haas said recently to the publication about his younger brothers Hans and Geejay, as he raises them with his partner Lani.

“I do get sad for my brothers. It's been hard on them to deal with all this, but I'm just blessed that Lani is so understanding and has had my back through all of this.

“I'm lucky that I'm in a good spot now where I can actually help them, put them on the right path and give them a headstart in life. To be honest, that's my main goal now.

“I love being a father and being around my family. I don't really do much outside of footy these days.

“Some people might think it's boring, but with what I've had to take on, the most important job in my life now is being a good person and mentor for them and then footy comes after that.

“Once upon a time, I wasn't a good role model to be honest. But you grow up in life and all I care about now is raising good kids with manners and good morals who treat people well.”