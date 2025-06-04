Ahmad Merhi, the manager of Payne Haas, believes the Brisbane Broncos star front-rower will remain at Red Hill beyond the conclusion of his current contract, which ends in 2026.

One of the best props to ever grace the field, Haas has won multiple Paul Morgan medals (Broncos Player of the Year), claimed numerous Dally M Prop of the Year awards, was named the 2019 Dally M Rookie of the Year, played in a Grand Final and has represented both Australia and the NSW Blues.

In the prime of his career, he is set to become one of the biggest free agents in NRL history as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season and is free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already one of the highest-paid forwards in the game, his next deal could potentially see him become the competition's most-paid player, moving ahead of Kalyn Ponga and Nathan Cleary.

While the forward is yet to open contract talks with the Broncos over a new deal for 2027 and beyond, there has been chatter over the past few weeks that Haas may decide to leave Red Hill if they are no longer in premiership contention.

While his manager stated that contract negotiations won't begin with his current club until this season is over, he believes that "Payne is a Bronco" and will remain at the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED >> The one dream that Payne Haas wants to make into a reality

"We have had really good discussions with the Broncos and we are all on the same page. I do believe that Payne will stay at the Broncos," Haas's manager Ahmad Merhi told AAP.

"At this current stage we are not striking (any deal). We are waiting until the season is over and then we will go into heavy negotiations.

"Payne is a Bronco. He has always been a Bronco."

Previously attracting the interest of the Manly Sea Eagles, who are preparing for life without skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, former Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough warned the Broncos earlier in the year about offering him a long-term deal to retain his services.

Currently 25 years of age, if he were to accept a ten-year extension just like Dylan Brown did with the Newcastle Knights, it would take Haas through to the age of 36 - remarkably old for a front-rower.

"Due to his position and the minutes he is playing, I can't (justify a 10-year contract)," McCullough said on SENQ Breakfast in April.

"Payne Haas is a great player but that position is so demanding. Everyone is talking about trying to minimise his efforts.

"He's starting to churn out 60-70 minutes each week, and in the back end of your 20s, it starts to take its toll. At 25-26 years of age, I wouldn't sign him to a 10-year deal.

"After 250 games, you add on another three or four years, so it's quite challenging. The Broncos are just not in a position (to offer a 10-year deal)."