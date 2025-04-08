Former Brisbane Broncos player Andrew McCullough has warned the club against offering star prop Payne Haas a mega-ten-year contract.

Haas, who is off-contract at the end of 2026, admitted this week he is 'not sure' regarding whether his preference is to remain in Brisbane long-term.

A chequered last couple of years at one point saw Haas, widely rated as the best prop in the game, ask for a release from the Broncos before he eventually re-signed on a deal believed to be worth more than $1 million per season through to the end of 2026.

That means he would be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 this year, and it appears at this stage that Haas signing a new deal with the Broncos before that time is unlikely.

The Manly Sea Eagles have already confirmed they would like to have a crack at moving Haas out of Brisbane if he is still off-contract come that November 1 deadline, while rumours have been floated that the Broncos are weighing up the idea of offering Haas a ten-year deal that would make him a one-club player until the end of his career.

Currently 25 years of age, a ten-year extension would take Haas through to the age of 36 - remarkably old for a middle third player.

McCullough, though, speaking on SENQ Radio, said he couldn't justify the length of the deal.

"Due to his position and the minutes he is playing, I can't (justify a 10-year contract)," McCullough said on SENQ Breakfast.

"Payne Haas is a great player but that position is so demanding. Everyone is talking about trying to minimise his efforts.

"He's starting to churn out 60-70 minutes each week, and in the back end of your 20s, it starts to take its toll.

"At 25-26 years of age, I wouldn't sign him to a 10-year deal.

"After 250 games, you add on another three or four years, so it's quite challenging.

"The Broncos are just not in a position (to offer a 10-year deal)."

Ten-year deals are few and far between in the NRL, with Jason Taumalolo's being the most prominent, but McCullough said the Cowboys got that wrong, while he also said the Gold Coast Titans, who locked Tino Fa'asuamaleaui down on a decade deal last year, simply had no choice.

"The Gold Coast Titans need to keep Tino Fa'asuamaleaui there in order to encourage other players to stay," the former dummy half said.

"The North Queensland Cowboys signed Jason Taumaololo to a (10-year) million dollar deal, and I think at the time, they got that one wrong."

There is also the small matter of a salary cap over the long-term for the Broncos.

While Haas re-signing on a similar figure now for a short-term wouldn't impact Brisbane's already stretched salary cap too much, it certainly would have the potential to do so at points over the coming decade.

Haas has indicated he will begin to think about his future at the end of the current season, with the prop also currently weighing up whether he will represent Australia in this year's Ashes tour of the United Kingdom, or remain in the Pacific to play with Samoa at the Pacific Championships.

The star prop would be a walk up starter for either nation, with the World Cup to then be held in Australia next year.