Round 17 was, technically, the last Origin-affected round. We had four games including a big upset, a return to form, and two contests with plenty of momentum shifts.

As with the last pre-Origin round, only eight teams had a chance to move up, the other eight having already had their opportunity.

Where did your team land after a fun Round 17 of NRL action?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers sit as unbackable favourites to win a second straight NRL premiership. They're a Tigers win away from running through the Origin period unscathed.

There are difficult games ahead; mainly against the Sharks, Cowboys, Storm and Eels, but right now it's tough to see where a Panthers loss comes from.

The saying is that "defence wins premierships". Right now the Panthers have conceded 47 points less than the next best defensive side.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

With a huge number of players running out tomorrow night the Cowboys would have enjoyed their week off. The club will be hoping the players can back up two nights later.

The Cowboys have been the undoubted surprise packets of the 2022 season. Wooden spoon favourites in the pre-season they now sit as top four morals.

Round 24 and 25 see them play the Bunnies and Panthers. That is a perfect run in to the finals. They'll be battle-hardened for a chance at a week off.

3. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks put together their best performance of the season in the destruction of the Storm. Yes Melbourne were below full strength but the Sharks were missing their 2022 superstar also.

Jesse Ramien took arguably the game's best centre in Justin Olam to the cleaners. He scored a hat trick and should have had four. He was destructive.

Matt Moylan is arguably in career-best form. His two-year extension was a no-brainer. Andrew Fifita, late brain snap aside, had his best game in years.

4. Brisbane Broncos (5)

The Broncos rebounded from their loss to the Cowboys with a convincing win over the Dragons. They did so missing a raft of stars including their best two forwards.

Kotoni Staggs reminded everyone of his undoubted talents. When he is in the mood there is no stopping him. Tesi Niu was incredible at fullback.

Adam Reynolds shook off an early assault to guide his side to an important win. Delouise Hoeter, Kobe Hetherington and Zac Hosking all had blinders.

5. Melbourne Storm (4)

The Storm have lost two straight games for the second time this season. Given they were missing Munster and Grant, there's no cause for worry, yet still ...

Brandon Smith had a horror night that saw him sin-binned for an awful accusation. Meanwhile, Justin Olam had no answer for Jesse Ramien.

If not for a late try Alec MacDonald the Storm would have been held scoreless. Even with the two big outs, that's a worry for a well-under-par Storm.

6. Parramatta Eels (8)

The Eels recorded a much-needed win on Saturday night. A late Tigers double made the score-line far more respectable than it should have been.

Isaiah Papali'i returned to form in a big way. His try capped off a wonderful night. Mitch Moses was best on ground after a week of scrutiny.

Maika Sivo had a monster game on the wing breaking seven tackles in ten runs. The Eels are a far better side with their behemoth winger in form.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly entered the season as genuine title contenders. A season-ending injury to Tommy Turbo was supposed to end their finals chances.

The Sea Eagles now sit in eighth spot and for mine are favourites to hold off either the Dragons or Bunnies to secure a spot in the eight.

With five very winnable games in their remaining eight games only a large fall from grace would see them miss the Finals from here.

8. St George Illawarra Dragons (6)

The Dragons dropped a game on Sunday afternoon that may very well prove hugely detrimental to their finals chances. The Broncos were missing so many players.

Ben Hunt was leading the Dally M medal race when the voting went behind closed doors and in my opinion, is still the front runner. His absence blunted the Dragons massively.

Cody Ramsey has secured the fullback spot for the rest of the season at the very least. Moses Suli continues to deliver.

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (10)

The Bunnies somewhat reminded us of what they are capable of on Friday night. They were at their attacking best in running up a 40-point score-line.

Cody Walker was electric, Latrell Mitchell was destructive and Richard Kennar scored a hatty after a very late call up.

The fact Souths did concede 28 points to the lowly Knights is a worry but the Bunnies can be happy with their shift in Round 17.

10. Sydney Roosters (9)

The week off could not have come at a better time for the Roosters. They had time to rest up and get their ducks in a row to launch a late Final's charge.

The Roosters are a win outside the eight. With the Dragons, Knights and Manly in the next three games, we'll know the fate of the Roosters finals hopes in a month.

The Keary and Walker combo has not clicked and the tri-colours have struggled massively. Even if he can overcome injury concerns it may be too late.

11. Canberra Raiders (11)

The Raiders sit 11th, a win and a big points differential outside the top eight. Given the roster roasted by Canberra, that seems simply unacceptable.

Every game shapes as a must-win for the sometimes Green Machine. Given they play the Storm this weekend, it's going to be tough from here.

Canberra have the players, especially the incredibly in-form Joseph Tapine, to sneak in so you'd have to be braver than I am to write them off.

12. Newcastle Knights (12)

The Knights suffered a big loss on Friday night which could ultimately end their slim Finals chances. They were beaten by a less than stellar Bunnies side.

To score 28 points but still lose by two converted tries is a real worry. This despite some positive signs in the form of Bradman Best and the wingers.

David Klemmer had a monster night but went completely off the rails in the final moments. He was lucky to escape with a tiny fine.

13. New Zealand Warriors (13)

The Warriors were able to sit with their feet up and enjoy their incredible win last week.

A trip to Parramatta to battle the Eels stands between them and any kind of faint Final's chance. Fair to say that the Warriors face a rough week ahead.

Reece Walsh will be back on deck which is a big positive. They'll start as rank outsiders but the Warriors are capable of anything on any given day.

14. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

The Dogs dropped a close game in the soaking wet to the Sharks last week but the proceeding two wins were cause for genuine excitement.

Matt Burton will again be key but he'll face a short turnaround from an Origin decider. The Dogs need to find another route to points.

They have the side to beat the Bunnies on Sunday night. Anything less than a win ends any talk of Finals, although I'm inclined to suggest that ended many months ago.

15. Wests Tigers (15)

I am sick of the Tigers being a basket case. I genuinely feel for their fans.

The Luke Brooks era needs to end. His comments last week were those of a player who is distracted. His first half on Saturday night was an all-time shocker.

To think the Tigers sacked a title-winning coach with no plan other than hail Mary just further frustrates every NRL fan. They're lucky the Titans have so underdelivered or they're dead last here too.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

A week off was needed for a side who face the very real prospect of not winning another game this season.

The Titans need to work out what they're doing with the coaching situation or they face not only 2022 being a write off but 2023 being yet another rebuilding season.

Titans fans would take the most dire two nil win in NRL history. That is where a club that promised so much now sits.