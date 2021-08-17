2021-08-19T09:50:00Z
|1
|Jayden Campbell
|2
|Greg Marzhew
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Corey Thompson
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|9
|Erin Clark
|10
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|12
|David Fifita
|13
|Sam McIntyre
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyrone Peachey
|15
|Sam Lisone
|16
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|17
|Beau Fermor
|RESERVES
|18
|Phillip Sami
|19
|Mitch Rein
|20
|Esan Marsters
|21
|Herman Ese'ese
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|1
|George Jennings
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Marion Seve
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Chris Lewis
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jordan Grant
|14
|Tom Eisenhuth
|15
|Tepai Moeroa
|16
|Cooper Johns
|17
|RESERVES
|Aaron Booth
|18
|Trent Loiero
|19
|Aaron Pene
|20
|Isaac Lumelume
|21
2021-08-20T08:00:00Z
|1
|Jordan Rapana
|2
|Bailey Simonsson
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Matthew Timoko
|5
|Harley Smith-Shields
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|Sam Williams
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Josh Hodgson
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|Ryan Sutton
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|15
|Emre Guler
|16
|Iosia Soliola
|17
|Matt Frawley
|RESERVES
|18
|Dunamis Lui
|19
|Trey Mooney
|20
|Elijah Anderson
|21
|Caleb Aekins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Morgan Harper
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Josh Aloiai
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Josh Schuster
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Karl Lawton
|15
|Curtis Sironen
|16
|Toafofoa Sipley
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Gosiewski
|18
|Tevita Funa
|19
|Kurt De Luis
|20
|Cade Cust
|21
2021-08-20T10:05:00Z
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Stephen Crichton
|3
|Paul Momirovski
|4
|Matt Burton
|5
|Brent Naden
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Mitch Kenny
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|J'maine Hopgood
|17
|Kurt Capewell
|RESERVES
|18
|Izack Tago
|19
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|20
|Taylan May
|21
|James Fisher-Harris
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Josh Mansour
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Mark Nicholls
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Thomas Burgess
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jai Arrow
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Benji Marshall
|14
|Jacob Host
|15
|Tevita Tatola
|16
|Hame Sele
|17
|RESERVES
|Taane Milne
|18
|Patrick Mago
|19
|Blake Taaffe
|20
|Jaydn Su'a
|21
2021-08-21T05:00:00Z
|1
|Moses Mbye
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Tommy Talau
|4
|Michael Chee-Kam
|5
|Ken Maumalo
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Jake Simpkin
|10
|James Tamou
|11
|Shawn Blore
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Alex Twal
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Joe Ofahengaue
|15
|Kelma Tuilagi
|16
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|17
|James Roberts
|RESERVES
|18
|Billy Walters
|19
|Tom Amone
|20
|Jock Madden
|21
|Zac Cini
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Mawene Hiroti
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Connor Tracey
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Toby Rudolf
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Siosifa Talakai
|12
|Jack Williams
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Luke Metcalf
|14
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|15
|Teig Wilton
|16
|Billy Magoulias
|17
|RESERVES
|Matt Moylan
|18
|Will Chambers
|19
|Kai O'Donnell
|20
|Jonaiah Lualua
|21
2021-08-21T07:30:00Z
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Corey Allan
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|Aaron Schoupp
|5
|Jayden Okunbor
|6
|Jake Averillo
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Luke Thompson
|9
|Jackson Topine
|10
|Ryan James
|11
|Adam Elliott
|12
|Corey Waddell
|13
|Josh Jackson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|15
|Ava Seumanufagai
|16
|Corey Horsburgh
|17
|Joe Stimson
|RESERVES
|19
|Falakiko Manu
|20
|Chris Patolo
|21
|Lachlan Lewis
|22
|Matt Doorey
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Enari Tuala
|2
|Kurt Mann
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Hymel Hunt
|5
|Jake Clifford
|6
|Mitchell Pearce
|7
|David Klemmer
|8
|Jayden Brailey
|9
|Jacob Saifiti
|10
|Brodie Jones
|11
|Mitch Barnett
|12
|Connor Watson
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sauaso Sue
|14
|Josh King
|15
|Jirah Momoisea
|16
|Chris Randall
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Johns
|18
|Pasami Saulo
|19
|Phoenix Crossland
|20
|Simi Sasagi
|21
2021-08-21T09:35:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Haze Dunster
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Isaiah Papali'i
|9
|Joey Lussick
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Marata Niukore
|13
|Nathan Brown
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Will Smith
|15
|Bryce Cartwright
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Makahesi Makatoa
|RESERVES
|18
|Ray Stone
|19
|Keegan Hipgrave
|20
|Sean Russell
|21
|Jakob Arthur
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Daejarn Asi
|3
|Jake Granville
|4
|Ben Hampton
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jordan McLean
|10
|Ben Condon
|11
|Heilum Luki
|12
|Coen Hess
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Reuben Cotter
|14
|Jeremiah Nanai
|15
|Mitchell Dunn
|16
|Tom Gilbert
|17
|RESERVES
|Jason Taumalolo
|18
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|19
|Peter Hola
|20
|Laitia Moceidreke
|21
2021-08-22T04:00:00Z
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Jack Bird
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Junior Amone
|7
|Corey Norman
|8
|Kaide Ellis
|9
|Josh McGuire
|10
|Jack de Belin
|11
|Billy Burns
|12
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|13
|Tariq Sims
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Sullivan
|15
|Josh Kerr
|16
|Daniel Alvaro
|17
|Jackson Ford
|RESERVES
|18
|Adam Clune
|19
|Poasa Faamausili
|20
|Jaiyden Hunt
|21
|Jordan Pereira
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Adam Keighran
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Dale Copley
|5
|Drew Hutchison
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|8
|Sam Verrills
|9
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|10
|Nat Butcher
|11
|Sitili Tupouniua
|12
|Isaac Liu
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Lachlan Lam
|14
|Egan Butcher
|15
|Fletcher Baker
|16
|Ben Thomas
|17
|RESERVES
|Ben Marschke
|18
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|19
|Brad Abbey
|20
|Naufahu Whyte
|21
2021-08-22T06:05:00Z
|1
|Tesi Niu
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Albert Kelly
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Danny Levi
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Alex Glenn
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Kobe Hetherington
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|David Mead
|15
|Rhys Kennedy
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|TC Robati
|RESERVES
|18
|Cory Paix
|19
|Brendan Piakura
|20
|Brodie Croft
|21
|Jake Turpin
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Peta Hiku
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|6
|Sean O'Sullivan
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|10
|Josh Curran
|11
|Euan Aitken
|12
|Bayley Sironen
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kodi Nikorima
|14
|Bunty Afoa
|15
|Eliesa Katoa
|16
|Jazz Tevaga
|17
|RESERVES
|Edward Kosi
|18
|Jackson Frei
|20
|Jack Murchie
|21
|Chad Townsend
|22