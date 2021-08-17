2021-08-19T09:50:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Storm
MATCH CENTRE
1 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
2 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
3 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5 Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
6 Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9 Erin ClarkErin Clark
10 Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12 David FifitaDavid Fifita
13 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
15 Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16 Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
17 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
 RESERVES
18 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
19 Mitch ReinMitch Rein
20 Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
21 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 1
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Marion SeveMarion Seve 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Chris LewisChris Lewis 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jordan GrantJordan Grant 14
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 15
Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa 16
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 17
 RESERVES
Aaron BoothAaron Booth 18
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 19
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 20
Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume 21

2021-08-20T08:00:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Raiders
Sea Eagles
MATCH CENTRE
1 Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
2 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
3 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
4 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
5 Harley Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 Sam WilliamsSam Williams
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
 INTERCHANGE
14 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
15 Emre GulerEmre Guler
16 Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola
17 Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
 RESERVES
18 Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
19 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
20 Elijah AndersonElijah Anderson
21 Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 3
Moses SuliMoses Suli 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 15
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen 16
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 17
 RESERVES
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 18
Tevita FunaTevita Funa 19
Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis 20
Cade CustCade Cust 21

2021-08-20T10:05:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Panthers
Rabbitohs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
3 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
4 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
5 Brent NadenBrent Naden
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
17 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
 RESERVES
18 Izack TagoIzack Tago
19 Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
20 Taylan MayTaylan May
21 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Josh MansourJosh Mansour 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall 14
Jacob HostJacob Host 15
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 16
Hame SeleHame Sele 17
 RESERVES
Taane MilneTaane Milne 18
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago 19
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe 20
Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a 21

2021-08-21T05:00:00ZBrowne Park
Wests Tigers
Sharks
MATCH CENTRE
1 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
4 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
5 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10 James TamouJames Tamou
11 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
14 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
15 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
16 Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins
17 James RobertsJames Roberts
 RESERVES
18 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
19 Tom AmoneTom Amone
20 Jock MaddenJock Madden
21 Zac CiniZac Cini
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 6
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 12
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 13
 INTERCHANGE
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 14
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 15
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 16
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias 17
 RESERVES
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 18
Will ChambersWill Chambers 19
Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell 20
Jonaiah LualuaJonaiah Lualua 21

2021-08-21T07:30:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Bulldogs
Knights
MATCH CENTRE
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Corey AllanCorey Allan
3 Will HopoateWill Hopoate
4 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
5 Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
6 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
9 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
10 Ryan JamesRyan James
11 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
12 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
13 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo
15 Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai
16 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
17 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
 RESERVES
19 Falakiko ManuFalakiko Manu
20 Chris PatoloChris Patolo
21 Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
22 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 2
Kurt MannKurt Mann 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 6
Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce 7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 10
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 11
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 12
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue 14
Josh KingJosh King 15
Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea 16
Chris RandallChris Randall 17
 RESERVES
Jack JohnsJack Johns 18
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 19
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 20
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 21

2021-08-21T09:35:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Eels
Cowboys
MATCH CENTRE
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5 Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
9 Joey LussickJoey Lussick
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
13 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 INTERCHANGE
14 Will SmithWill Smith
15 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
 RESERVES
18 Ray StoneRay Stone
19 Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
20 Sean RussellSean Russell
21 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 3
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 4
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 5
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 10
Ben CondonBen Condon 11
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 12
Coen HessCoen Hess 13
 INTERCHANGE
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 14
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 15
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn 16
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 17
 RESERVES
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 18
Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 19
Peter HolaPeter Hola 20
Laitia MoceidrekeLaitia Moceidreke 21

2021-08-22T04:00:00ZClive Berghofer Stadium
Dragons
Roosters
MATCH CENTRE
1 Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Jack BirdJack Bird
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Junior AmoneJunior Amone
7 Corey NormanCorey Norman
8 Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
9 Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
10 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
11 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
12 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
13 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
15 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
16 Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
17 Jackson FordJackson Ford
 RESERVES
18 Adam CluneAdam Clune
19 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
20 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
21 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Adam KeighranAdam Keighran 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Dale CopleyDale Copley 5
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 9
Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho 10
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 11
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 13
 INTERCHANGE
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam 14
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 15
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 16
Ben ThomasBen Thomas 17
 RESERVES
Ben MarschkeBen Marschke 18
Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha 19
Brad AbbeyBrad Abbey 20
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 21

2021-08-22T06:05:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Warriors
MATCH CENTRE
1 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
2 Corey OatesCorey Oates
3 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7 Albert KellyAlbert Kelly
8 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9 Danny LeviDanny Levi
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
 INTERCHANGE
14 David MeadDavid Mead
15 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 TC RobatiTC Robati
 RESERVES
18 Cory PaixCory Paix
19 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
20 Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
21 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 6
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 10
Josh CurranJosh Curran 11
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 12
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 15
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 16
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 17
 RESERVES
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 18
Jackson FreiJackson Frei 20
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 21
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 22

 