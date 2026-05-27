The opening game of the 2026 State of Origin series is here, with the NSW Blues to take on the QLD Maroons at Accor Stadium.

Both teams lobbed up a number of eyebrow-raising selections, with Billy Slater's Maroons looking to retain the shield they won last year.

The Blues, on the other hand, will be out to make up for what was a disastrous 2025 campaign, with Laurie Daley's coaching future very likely on the line.

A nearly sold out Olympic Stadium in Sydney is the scene for the start of that charge, but with questions over how the game will be officiated, and which team's surprise selections will stand up, it's sure to be an intriguing night ahead.

Kick-off in Sydney is set for 8:05pm (AEST), but Zero Tackle will be live from 6:30pm (AEST) with all the commentary, updates and news from Origin 1.

This page will update automatically every two minutes.

Click here to access detailed live scores and statistics, or scroll on for our commentary

7:40pm (AEST)

The crowd is building at Homebush. Magdalena Murdoch is on the scene for Zero Tackle and apparently, there is little in the way of pre-game entertainment at this stage.

Teams expected on the field in about 20 minutes.

7:25pm (AEST)

If you want to check out my full prediction for the game, you can head over on over here.

Crystal ball predictions are also available here.

7:05pm (AEST)

Just about an hour out from kick-off, and there has been plenty of chat this week around what the officiating is going to look like tonight, and whether it will be different to that of club land.

The NRL have obviously made comment that the game will look no different, but it will be a big watch tonight.

You feel as if, looking at the team sheets, the Blues will want the game to be as fast as possible, while Queensland may want it a bit slower.

6:55pm (AEST)

It's currently 18 degrees at Homebush with a chance rain is going to interfere at some point. It has been a wet old week leading up to the game in Sydney, although we can count our blessings the game is today and not tomorrow with up to 70mm predicted tomorrow.

6:40pm (AEST)

The final teams are in. No change for either side apart from the Moses injury that was detailed earlier this week. The team will otherwise run out as they were named. You can see them in full by clicking on the match centre above.

6:32pm (AEST)

Final teams are due to be confirmed any minute, and we will have those for you when they do. Obviously, the Blues were already forced into a late change with Mitchell Moses suffering a calf injury. Ethan Strange was named to start, with Matt Burton added to the bench.

We aren't anticipating any other late changes, with 20th men Dylan Lucas and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki both expected to drop out.

6:30pm (AEST)

Good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2026 State of Origin series, with Game 1 to kick-off in just over 90 minutes from Accor Stadium in Sydney.