The Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Council has announced the 2026 Australian Schoolboys and Schoolgirls teams, recognising 36 of the country's most talented young rugby league players drawn from schools across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

The Schoolboys team is headlined by a powerful contingent from Hunter Sports High School in Gateshead and Patrician Brothers' College in Blacktown, each supplying four players to the squad, alongside players from Westfields Sports High School and All Saints College.

The Schoolboys side consists of five players from the Eels' ranks, most of the 18 selected.

Liam Martin, not the Panthers backrower, is an electric fullback from the Parramatta junior pathways system.

He is contracted to the Eels until the end of 2028 and will play in their SG Ball side next year.

Cornelius Pupualii is part of the Dragons' pathways and was signed last season until the end of 2027. He joined the Red V with his twin brother, Alexander, leaving the Penrith pathways.

Liam Challenor, who was named at halfback, is a De La Salle junior and earned the Australian Schoolboys Player of the Tournament award.

Charlie Xuereb is named in the 13 jersey, and is considered one of the best prospects of his age in both rugby league and rugby union.

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Playing in the Patrician Brothers side, where many famous NRL stars developed their rise to fame in rugby league, Xuereb also played a significant role in the school winning back-to-back Peter Mullhond Cup titles.

In rugby union, he played for the NSW Waratahs in the Under-16s Super Rugby competition.

The Australian Schoolboys will play the Papua New Guinea Junior Kumuls in October as part of the annual trip for the Prime Minister's XIII match.

They will be coached by Adam Sargent-Wilson and his assistant coach, David Ackers.

The Schoolgirls squad features strong representation from New South Wales and Queensland powerhouse programs, with Westfields Sports High School in Fairfield West and Marsden State High School in Waterford West each contributing two players, and Hallam Secondary College and Mount Ridley P-12 College also fielding multiple selections.

Lilianah Lewis is the halfback of the Australian Schoolgirls, and she played in the Under 19s State of Origin game in June for the Queensland Maroons, where she scored the game-winning try with less than one minute remaining and picked up the Player of the Match medal.

She is part of the Gold Coast Titans pathways and will join their NRLW top 24 squad on a two-year deal in 2027 and 2028.

Dawn Tui, the younger sister of Parramatta Eels NRLW centre Lindsay Tui, has been selected as the best dummy-half.