The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have signed a young fullback from the Newcastle Knights.

The Daily Telegraph and ESPN have reported that Connor Votano has signed a two-year deal starting in 2027 with the Belmore-based club.

The Newcastle Knights have quality fullback options ahead of Votano.

Kalyn Ponga signed an extension with the club until 2030, Fletcher Sharpe and Fletcher Hunt showcasing their ability when they have played the position.

Votano has been a highly touted fullback rising through the Newcastle Knights pathways and represented New South Wales in the Under 19's State of Origin match in 2024.

The 20-year-old has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since last season and is best known for his athleticism, game awareness and finishing ability.

Canterbury signing Votano addresses their depth at the fullback position.

The Bulldogs retained Connor Tracey on a two-year extension starting from next season, after the club was heavily linked to Jahream Bula.

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ESPN also reported that the Bulldogs see Votano in their long-term plans and that the Knights junior sees a clearer pathway to playing consistently in first grade at the Bulldogs.

Quickly rising through SG Ball and Jersey Flegg ranks, Votano has played 29 games in NSW Cup, making his debut in 2024 and his NRL debut with the Knights in 2025.

In 2026, he has played 8 NSW Cup games, scoring 5 tries, successfully converting 37 goals at 72.55%, 10 try assists and running 127 running metres per game.

The Knights are second behind the Panthers in the NSW Cup competition, and in the eight games he has played, the Knights are 7-1, only losing to the Dragons in Round 10.

He missed seven games from round 3 to round 9 earlier this season after sustaining a hamstring injury. He has returned and played in six games.