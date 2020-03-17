2020-03-19T09:05:00Z
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Nick Meaney
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Will Hopoate
|5
|C. Crichton
|6
|Brandon Wakeham
|7
|Lachlan Lewis
|8
|Aiden Tolman
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Dylan Napa
|11
|Josh Jackson
|12
|Joe Stimson
|13
|Adam Elliott
|14
|Dean Britt
|15
|Renouf To’omaga
|16
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|17
|Jake Averillo
|19
|Ofahiki Ogden
|20
|Morgan Harper
|21
|Sione Katoa
|22
|Jack Cogger
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|V. Holmes
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Justin O’Neill
|3
|Esan Marsters
|4
|Ben Hampton
|5
|S. Drinkwater
|6
|Michael Morgan
|7
|Josh McGuire
|8
|Jake Granville
|9
|Jordan McLean
|10
|Gavin Cooper
|11
|Coen Hess
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|Reece Robson
|14
|John Asiata
|15
|Mitchell Dunn
|16
|Francis Molo
|17
|Corey Jensen
|18
|Shane Wright
|19
|Tom Opacic
|20
|Jake Clifford
|21
2020-03-20T07:00:00Z
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Jordan Pereira
|3
|Brayden Wiliame
|4
|Timoteo Lafai
|5
|Zac Lomax
|6
|Corey Norman
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|James Graham
|9
|Issac Luke
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|13
|Blake Lawrie
|14
|Trent Merrin
|15
|Josh Kerr
|16
|Billy Brittain
|17
|Jacob Host
|18
|Jackson Ford
|19
|Adam Clune
|20
|Euan Aitken
|21
|Tristan Sailor
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Caleb Aekins
|1
|Josh Mansour
|2
|Dean Whare
|3
|Brent Naden
|4
|Brian To’o
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|James Tamou
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|Zane Tetevano
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Isaah Yeo
|12
|J. Fisher-Harris
|13
|S. Crichton
|14
|Billy Burns
|15
|Moses Leota
|16
|Liam Martin
|17
|Matt Burton
|18
|Jed Cartwright
|19
|Kaide Ellis
|20
|Mitchell Kenny
|21
2020-03-20T09:05:00Z
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Darius Boyd
|5
|Jesse Arthars
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Brodie Croft
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Jamil Hopoate
|13
|P. Carrigan
|14
|H. Farnworth
|15
|A. McCullough
|16
|Rhys Kennedy
|17
|Ethan Bullemor
|18
|Xavier Coates
|19
|Tesi Niu
|20
|Tom Dearden
|21
|P. Petterson-Robati
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|L. Mitchell
|1
|Dane Gagai
|2
|James Roberts
|3
|Braidon Burns
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Thomas Burgess
|10
|Jaydn Su’a
|11
|Cameron Murray
|12
|Liam Knight
|13
|Mark Nicholls
|14
|Ethan Lowe
|15
|Hame Sele
|16
|Alex Johnston
|17
|Bryson Goodwin
|18
|Bayley Sironen
|19
|Troy Dargan
|20
|K. Koloamatangi
|21
2020-03-21T04:00:00Z
|1
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|2
|Adam Pompey
|3
|David Fusitu’a
|4
|Adam Keighran
|5
|Ken Maumalo
|6
|C. Harris-Tavita
|7
|Blake Green
|8
|Leeson Ah Mau
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Lachlan Burr
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|Adam Blair
|14
|Kodi Nikorima
|15
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|16
|Isaiah Papali’i
|17
|King Vuniyayawa
|18
|Karl Lawton
|20
|Hayze Perham
|21
|Leivaha Pulu
|22
|A. Tuimavave-Gerrard
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|B. Simonsson
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Curtis Scott
|4
|Nick Cotric
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|George Williams
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Dunamis Lui
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|E. Whitehead
|12
|Corey Horsburgh
|13
|Siliva Havili
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Iosia Soliola
|16
|M. Oldfield
|17
|Sam Williams
|18
|Ryan Sutton
|19
|H. Smith-Shields
|20
|Tom Starling
|21
2020-03-21T06:30:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Brett Morris
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Matt Ikuvalu
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Jake Friend
|10
|S. Taukeiaho
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|M. Aubusson
|13
|Victor Radley
|14
|Sam Verrills
|15
|Isaac Liu
|16
|Nat Butcher
|17
|Lindsay Collins
|18
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|19
|P. Faamausili
|20
|Lachlan Lam
|21
|Asu Kepaoa
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jorge Taufua
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Dylan Walker
|6
|D. Cherry-Evans
|7
|A. Fonua-Blake
|8
|Danny Levi
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Joel Thompson
|11
|Curtis Sironen
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|Lachlan Croker
|14
|Sean Keppie
|15
|Morgan Boyle
|16
|H. Olakau’atu
|17
|Toafofoa Sipley
|18
|Brendan Elliot
|19
|Tevita Funa
|20
|Zac Saddler
|21
2020-03-21T08:35:00Z
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Josh Morris
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|5
|R. Mulitalo
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Andrew Fifita
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Aaron Woods
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Wade Graham
|13
|Jack Williams
|14
|Connor Tracey
|15
|B. Hamlin-Uele
|16
|Toby Rudolf
|17
|Scott Sorensen
|18
|Billy Magoulias
|19
|B. Trindall
|20
|Royce Hunt
|21
|Josh Dugan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|R. Papenhuyzen
|1
|S. Vunivalu
|2
|Marion Seve
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Cameron Smith
|9
|Tui Kamikamica
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|K. Bromwich
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|T. Fa’asuamaleaui
|14
|Max King
|15
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|16
|Tom Eisenhuth
|17
|Harry Grant
|18
|Brenko Lee
|19
|Ryley Jacks
|20
|Darryn Schonig
|21
2020-03-22T05:05:00Z
|1
|Corey Thompson
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Joseph Leilua
|4
|Adam Doueihi
|5
|Robert Jennings
|6
|Benji Marshall
|7
|Josh Reynolds
|8
|Josh Aloiai
|9
|Billy Walters
|10
|Alex Twal
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Elijah Taylor
|14
|Thomas Mikaele
|15
|Paul Momirovski
|16
|Zane Musgrove
|17
|Chris Lawrence
|18
|M. Chee-Kam
|19
|Oliver Clark
|20
|M. Eisenhuth
|21
|Tommy Talau
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Edrick Lee
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|G. Shibasaki
|4
|Hymel Hunt
|5
|Kurt Mann
|6
|Mitchell Pearce
|7
|David Klemmer
|8
|Jayden Brailey
|9
|Daniel Saifiti
|10
|L. Fitzgibbon
|11
|Mitch Barnett
|12
|Herman Ese’ese
|13
|Connor Watson
|14
|Jacob Saifiti
|15
|Tim Glasby
|16
|Aidan Guerra
|17
|Pasami Saulo
|18
|Starford To’a
|19
|Mason Lino
|20
|Sione Mata’utia
|21
2020-03-22T07:15:00Z
|1
|Phillip Sami
|2
|Anthony Don
|3
|Kallum Watkins
|4
|Brian Kelly
|5
|Dale Copley
|6
|Tyrone Roberts
|7
|Ashley Taylor
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|9
|Mitch Rein
|10
|Sam Lisone
|11
|Kevin Proctor
|12
|B. Cartwright
|13
|Jai Arrow
|14
|Nathan Peats
|15
|Jai Whitbread
|16
|Tyrone Peachey
|17
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|18
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|19
|Sam Stone
|20
|Shannon Boyd
|21
|AJ Brimson
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|M. Jennings
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Ryan Matterson
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|Brad Takairangi
|14
|Marata Niukore
|15
|Kane Evans
|16
|Peni Terepo
|17
|David Gower
|18
|Ray Stone
|19
|Oregon Kaufusi
|20
|George Jennings
|21
