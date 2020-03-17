2020-03-19T09:05:00ZANZ Stadium
Bulldogs
Cowboys
1 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
2 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Will HopoateWill Hopoate
5 C. CrichtonChristian Crichton
6 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
7 Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
8 Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Dylan NapaDylan Napa
11 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
12 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
13 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
 
14 Dean BrittDean Britt
15 Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga
16 R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
17 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
 
19 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
20 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
21 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
22 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
V. HolmesValentine Holmes 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill 3
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters 4
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 5
S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 6
Michael MorganMichael Morgan 7
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire 8
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 10
Gavin CooperGavin Cooper 11
Coen HessCoen Hess 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 
Reece RobsonReece Robson 14
John AsiataJohn Asiata 15
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn 16
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 17
 
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 18
Shane WrightShane Wright 19
Tom OpacicTom Opacic 20
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 21

2020-03-20T07:00:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Dragons
Panthers
1 Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
3 Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
4 Timoteo LafaiTimoteo Lafai
5 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
6 Corey NormanCorey Norman
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 James GrahamJames Graham
9 Issac LukeIssac Luke
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
13 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
 
14 Trent MerrinTrent Merrin
15 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
16 Billy BrittainBilly Brittain
17 Jacob HostJacob Host
 
18 Jackson FordJackson Ford
19 Adam CluneAdam Clune
20 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
21 Tristan SailorTristan Sailor
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins 1
Josh MansourJosh Mansour 2
Dean WhareDean Whare 3
Brent NadenBrent Naden 4
Brian To’oBrian To’o 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
James TamouJames Tamou 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 12
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 13
 
S. CrichtonStephen Crichton 14
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 15
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 16
Liam MartinLiam Martin 17
 
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 18
Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright 19
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis 20
Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny 21

2020-03-20T09:05:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Rabbitohs
1 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2 Corey OatesCorey Oates
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
6 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7 Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
13 P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14 H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
15 A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough
16 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
17 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
 
18 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
19 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
20 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
21 P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 2
James RobertsJames Roberts 3
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 4
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 10
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 11
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 12
Liam KnightLiam Knight 13
 
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 14
Ethan LoweEthan Lowe 15
Hame SeleHame Sele 16
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 17
 
Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin 18
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 19
Troy DarganTroy Dargan 20
K. KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 21

2020-03-21T04:00:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Warriors
Raiders
1 R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
2 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
3 David Fusitu’aDavid Fusitu’a
4 Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
5 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6 C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
7 Blake GreenBlake Green
8 Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
11 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
12 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
13 Adam BlairAdam Blair
 
14 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
15 J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
16 Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
17 King VuniyayawaKing Vuniyayawa
 
18 Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
20 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
21 Leivaha PuluLeivaha Pulu
22 A. Tuimavave-GerrardAdam Tuimavave-Gerrard
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
B. SimonssonBailey Simonsson 2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 3
Curtis ScottCurtis Scott 4
Nick CotricNick Cotric 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
George WilliamsGeorge Williams 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 9
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 10
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 11
E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 13
 
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola 16
M. OldfieldMichael Oldfield 17
 
Sam WilliamsSam Williams 18
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 19
H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields 20
Tom StarlingTom Starling 21

2020-03-21T06:30:00ZLeichhardt Oval
Roosters
Sea Eagles
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Brett MorrisBrett Morris
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu
6 Luke KearyLuke Keary
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Jake FriendJake Friend
10 S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 M. AubussonMitchell Aubusson
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 
14 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
15 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
16 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
 
18 D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
19 P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
20 Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
21 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Moses SuliMoses Suli 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 6
D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Danny LeviDanny Levi 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson 11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 14
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 15
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle 16
H. Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu 17
 
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 18
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot 19
Tevita FunaTevita Funa 20
Zac SaddlerZac Saddler 21

2020-03-21T08:35:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Sharks
Storm
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5 R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Wade GrahamWade Graham
13 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
 
14 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
15 B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
16 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
17 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
 
18 Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
19 B. TrindallBraydon Trindall
20 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
21 Josh DuganJosh Dugan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 1
S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu 2
Marion SeveMarion Seve 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Cameron SmithCameron Smith 9
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 13
 
T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui 14
Max KingMax King 15
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 16
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 17
 
Harry GrantHarry Grant 18
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 19
Ryley JacksRyley Jacks 20
Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig 21

2020-03-22T05:05:00ZLeichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
Knights
1 Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
4 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
5 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
6 Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
7 Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
8 Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
10 Alex TwalAlex Twal
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor
 
14 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
15 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
16 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
17 Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence
 
18 M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
19 Oliver ClarkOliver Clark
20 M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
21 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee 2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 3
G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 5
Kurt MannKurt Mann 6
Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce 7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 10
L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 11
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 12
Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese 13
 
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 15
Tim GlasbyTim Glasby 16
Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra 17
 
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 18
Starford To’aStarford To’a 19
Mason LinoMason Lino 20
Sione Mata’utiaSione Mata’utia 21

2020-03-22T07:15:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Eels
1 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
2 Anthony DonAnthony Don
3 Kallum WatkinsKallum Watkins
4 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
5 Dale CopleyDale Copley
6 Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts
7 Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
8 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9 Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10 Sam LisoneSam Lisone
11 Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12 B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright
13 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
14 Nathan PeatsNathan Peats
15 Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
16 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
17 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
 
18 Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
19 Sam StoneSam Stone
20 Shannon BoydShannon Boyd
21 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
M. JenningsMichael Jennings 3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 11
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
 
Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi 14
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 15
Kane EvansKane Evans 16
Peni TerepoPeni Terepo 17
 
David GowerDavid Gower 18
Ray StoneRay Stone 19
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 20
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 21

