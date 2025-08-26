The team lists for Round 26 of the 2025 NRL season have been confirmed, with two premiership contenders opting to rest their stars early.

Elsewhere, Adam Reynolds is a chance to return, while a number of clubs go into this weekend with stable 17s.

The St George Illawarra Dragons welcome back a host of players, while the Sharks and Raiders have confirmed how they will replace a couple of injured stars.

Here are all the changes for Round 26 in one spot.

Bye: South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2025-08-28T09:50:00Z 
 2025-08-28T09:50:00Z 
Canterbury Bulldogs

Penrith Panthers

 2025-08-29T08:00:00Z 
 2025-08-29T08:00:00Z 
New Zealand Warriors

Parramatta Eels

  • No changes for the Eels either.
  • Sean Russell is 18th man and could return. If he does, expect Dylan Brown to make way.
 2025-08-29T10:00:00Z 
 2025-08-29T10:00:00Z 
Melbourne Storm

Sydney Roosters

 2025-08-30T05:00:00Z 
 2025-08-30T05:00:00Z 
Canberra Raiders

  • Xavier Savage's season is over with injury. That is offset by the return of Savelio Tamale. Savage's injury likely means Jed Stuart will not play out the season for the finals-bound Green Machine.
  • No other changes for the Raiders, who will look to continue rolling.

Wests Tigers

 2025-08-30T07:30:00Z 
 2025-08-30T07:30:00Z 
St George Illawarra Dragons

Manly Sea Eagles

  • No changes for the Sea Eagles.
 2025-08-30T09:35:00Z 
 2025-08-30T09:35:00Z 
North Queensland Cowboys

  • No changes for the Cowboys.

Brisbane Broncos

 2025-08-31T04:00:00Z 
 2025-08-31T04:00:00Z 
Cronulla Sharks

Newcastle Knights

  • The Knights, despite being trounced by the Broncos, see no need to change. Late changes from last week remain, with Dane Gagai at fullback, James Schiller centre and Fletcher Hunt the wing.
  • Greg Marzhew, who was a late out last week, is a chance to play - he is 18th man. Axed fullback Connor Votano is also among the reserves.
 2025-08-31T06:05:00Z 
 2025-08-31T06:05:00Z 
The Dolphins

Gold Coast Titans

  • No changes for the Titans, who will be looking for a bounce back following news that Des Hasler will be sacked at the end of the season.
  • Carter Gordon is listed on the reserves list.

