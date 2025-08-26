The team lists for Round 26 of the 2025 NRL season have been confirmed, with two premiership contenders opting to rest their stars early.
Elsewhere, Adam Reynolds is a chance to return, while a number of clubs go into this weekend with stable 17s.
The St George Illawarra Dragons welcome back a host of players, while the Sharks and Raiders have confirmed how they will replace a couple of injured stars.
Here are all the changes for Round 26 in one spot.
2025-08-28T09:50:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-08-28T09:50:00Z
PEN
Canterbury Bulldogs
- There was some talk that Matt Burton may have been in doubt for this weekend, but he will suit up.
- The only change is the loss of Harry Hayes, who is out with a knee problem. Daniel Suluka-Fifita comes onto the bench after recently re-signing with the club.
- Josh Curran will also start with Viliame Kikau to come off the bench.
Penrith Panthers
- Rapid this is not. Penrith have rested 16 players.
- Brad Schneider is the only surviving member of last week's side. He starts at halfback.
- John Fonua and David Fale (centres), Zac Lipowicz (second-row) and Billy Phillips (bench) make their NRL debuts.
- Elsewhere, Daine Laurie, Jack Cole, Schneider and Luke Sommerton form the spine, while Matthew Eisenhuth captains at lock.
- Daine Laurie is the fullback, Jesse McLean and Paul Alamoti line up on the wings, and the forward pack features Luron Patea and Austin Dias in the front-row, while Mavrik Geyer plays in the second-row.
- Soni Luke, Preston, Riki, Riley Price, and Phillips are on the bench.
2025-08-29T08:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-08-29T08:00:00Z
PAR
New Zealand Warriors
- No changes for the Warriors.
- Taine Tuaupiki and Samuel Healey remain just outside the 17.
Parramatta Eels
- No changes for the Eels either.
- Sean Russell is 18th man and could return. If he does, expect Dylan Brown to make way.
2025-08-29T10:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2025-08-29T10:00:00Z
SYD
Melbourne Storm
- The Storm have gone with the Panthers' rest early strategy, although not to the same extent.
- Eliesa Katoa, Josh King, Nick Meaney, Tui Kamikamica and Xavier Coates all sit out, while Harry Grant is suspended.
- Meaney and Coates sitting out means Grant Anderson shuffles to the centres, and the duo of Kane Bradley and Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown line up on the wings.
- Alec MacDonald takes over at prop, Shawn Blore slots into Katoa's spot in the second-row, and Nelson Asofa-Solomona is on the bench.
- Sualauvi Faalogo and Will Warbrick would have been seen as in contention for the wing spot, but are both listed among the reserves. So too is former Titan Josiah Pahulu.
Sydney Roosters
- One big out, and one big in for the desperate Roosters.
- Daniel Tupou is back, taking the spot of Junior Tupou.
- Sam Walker is out, though, with a concussion. Sandon Smith slots in at five-eighth, with Hugo Savala going to halfback.
2025-08-30T05:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-08-30T05:00:00Z
WST
Canberra Raiders
- Xavier Savage's season is over with injury. That is offset by the return of Savelio Tamale. Savage's injury likely means Jed Stuart will not play out the season for the finals-bound Green Machine.
- No other changes for the Raiders, who will look to continue rolling.
Wests Tigers
- Latu Fainu is promoted to the number seven jumper with Adam Doueihi missing.
- Heath Mason is the new face on the bench.
- Brent Naden is dropped with Starford To'a returning.
- Maybe the most interesting bit of information for the Tigers - Young gun Heamasi Makasini is 18th man despite Benji Marshall confirming he was unlikely to debut this year just a fortnight ago.
2025-08-30T07:30:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee
STI
2025-08-30T07:30:00Z
MAN
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Some big ins for the Dragons as they look to derail a late Sea Eagles finals push.
- Jaydn Su'A (second-row), Jack de Belin (lock) and Hame Sele (bench) all slot back into the 17, with Ben Murdoch-Masila, Blake Lawrie and Raymond Faitala-Mariner dropping out, with Luciano Leilua dropping back to the bench.
- Damien Cook also moves to hooker, while Jacob Liddle falls back to the bench.
- Corey Allan has been dropped. Tyrell Sloan takes the free spot on the wing.
Manly Sea Eagles
- No changes for the Sea Eagles.
2025-08-30T09:35:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-08-30T09:35:00Z
BRI
North Queensland Cowboys
- No changes for the Cowboys.
Brisbane Broncos
- A huge potential in for the Broncos with Adam Reynolds in the extended squad.
- Brendan Piakura is also back from a concussion. Jesse Arthars drops off the bench to facilitate that. Arthars, who is out of favour with Michael Maguire, remains 18th man.
2025-08-31T04:00:00Z
Sharks Stadium
CRO
2025-08-31T04:00:00Z
NEW
Cronulla Sharks
- KL Iro is back for the Sharks in a major boost on the run to the finals.
- That sees Siosifa Talakai slide to the bench, with Cameron McInnes effectively the man out. Jesse Colquhoun will start at lock.
- Another change on the bench is the dropping of Tuku Hau Tapuha, who is replaced by Braden Hamlin-Uele.
Newcastle Knights
- The Knights, despite being trounced by the Broncos, see no need to change. Late changes from last week remain, with Dane Gagai at fullback, James Schiller centre and Fletcher Hunt the wing.
- Greg Marzhew, who was a late out last week, is a chance to play - he is 18th man. Axed fullback Connor Votano is also among the reserves.
2025-08-31T06:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2025-08-31T06:05:00Z
GLD
The Dolphins
- Max Feagai misses out for the Dolphins, with Kodi Nikorima returning. He goes to five-eighth, and Jake Averillo shuffles to centre.
- Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is out. Aublix Tawha takes a spot on the bench with Connelly Lemuelu to start.
- Kenneath Bromwich is the 18th man.
Gold Coast Titans
- No changes for the Titans, who will be looking for a bounce back following news that Des Hasler will be sacked at the end of the season.
- Carter Gordon is listed on the reserves list.