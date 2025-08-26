The team lists for Round 26 of the 2025 NRL season have been confirmed, with two premiership contenders opting to rest their stars early.

Elsewhere, Adam Reynolds is a chance to return, while a number of clubs go into this weekend with stable 17s.

The St George Illawarra Dragons welcome back a host of players, while the Sharks and Raiders have confirmed how they will replace a couple of injured stars.

Here are all the changes for Round 26 in one spot.

Bye: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Canterbury Bulldogs

There was some talk that Matt Burton may have been in doubt for this weekend, but he will suit up.

The only change is the loss of Harry Hayes, who is out with a knee problem. Daniel Suluka-Fifita comes onto the bench after recently re-signing with the club.

Josh Curran will also start with Viliame Kikau to come off the bench.

Penrith Panthers

New Zealand Warriors

No changes for the Warriors.

Taine Tuaupiki and Samuel Healey remain just outside the 17.

Parramatta Eels

No changes for the Eels either.

Sean Russell is 18th man and could return. If he does, expect Dylan Brown to make way.

Melbourne Storm

Sydney Roosters

One big out, and one big in for the desperate Roosters.

Daniel Tupou is back, taking the spot of Junior Tupou.

Sam Walker is out, though, with a concussion. Sandon Smith slots in at five-eighth, with Hugo Savala going to halfback.

Canberra Raiders

Xavier Savage's season is over with injury. That is offset by the return of Savelio Tamale. Savage's injury likely means Jed Stuart will not play out the season for the finals-bound Green Machine.

No other changes for the Raiders, who will look to continue rolling.

Wests Tigers

Latu Fainu is promoted to the number seven jumper with Adam Doueihi missing.

Heath Mason is the new face on the bench.

Brent Naden is dropped with Starford To'a returning.

Maybe the most interesting bit of information for the Tigers - Young gun Heamasi Makasini is 18th man despite Benji Marshall confirming he was unlikely to debut this year just a fortnight ago.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Manly Sea Eagles

No changes for the Sea Eagles.

North Queensland Cowboys

No changes for the Cowboys.

Brisbane Broncos

A huge potential in for the Broncos with Adam Reynolds in the extended squad.

Brendan Piakura is also back from a concussion. Jesse Arthars drops off the bench to facilitate that. Arthars, who is out of favour with Michael Maguire, remains 18th man.

Cronulla Sharks

KL Iro is back for the Sharks in a major boost on the run to the finals.

That sees Siosifa Talakai slide to the bench, with Cameron McInnes effectively the man out. Jesse Colquhoun will start at lock.

Another change on the bench is the dropping of Tuku Hau Tapuha, who is replaced by Braden Hamlin-Uele.

Newcastle Knights

The Knights, despite being trounced by the Broncos, see no need to change. Late changes from last week remain, with Dane Gagai at fullback, James Schiller centre and Fletcher Hunt the wing.

Greg Marzhew, who was a late out last week, is a chance to play - he is 18th man. Axed fullback Connor Votano is also among the reserves.

The Dolphins

Gold Coast Titans