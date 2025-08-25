A fortnight remains of the 2025 NRL regular season, and only one spot is left up for grabs in the top eight, but it could go down to the wire.

The race for the top four is almost over as well, but could shift late, while jockeying for position in terms of hosting or travelling for finals also remains in the offing for the concluding weeks, with a heap of big games to be played.

We have made another change to our tips for the weeks ahead, with the Raiders now forecast to beat the Dolphins in Round 27, although that still remains up in the air and could likely depend on whether Ricky Stuart elects to rest his troops with a home qualifying final locked in. But, for now at least, the minor premiership is still there for the taking.

Here are our tips for Round 26.

Canterbury Bulldogs lose to Penrith Panthers

New Zealand Warriors defeat Parramatta Eels

Melbourne Storm defeat Sydney Roosters

Canberra Raiders defeat Wests Tigers

St George Illawarra Dragons defeat Manly Sea Eagles

North Queensland Cowboys defeat Brisbane Broncos

Cronulla Sharks defeat Newcastle Knights

The Dolphins defeat Gold Coast Titans

Here is how the final two weeks of the run home are shaping for every team, as well as the best and worst-case scenarios available to each outfit.

1. Canberra Raiders

Current position: 1st, 42 points, + 172

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Wests Tigers (home)

Round 27: The Dolphins (away)

The Raiders' win over the Panthers means we are now forecasting them to take out the minor premiership again.

An excellent golden point victory tips them back ahead of the Melbourne Storm, provided they can also win their last two games.

If they drop either one, they could still wind up tied on points, and down on for and against.

At any rate, the Raiders have now locked in a home qualifying final, with Stuart's side unable to fall any lower than second place on the table.

Likely finish: 1st

Change from last week: Up one spot

Best-case scenario: 1st

Worst-case scenario: 2nd

2. Melbourne Storm

Current position: 2nd, 40 points, + 258

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Sydney Roosters (home)

Round 27: Brisbane Broncos (away)

The Storm are still in the mix for the minor premiership, but two points behind the Raiders, it is no longer in their hands.

That said, a for and against difference means the equation is simple. Win two from two, have the Raiders drop one, and they take home the regular season.

That's not what Melbourne are interested in, though, and while we have them winning both games and finishing second, they will likely look to rest players for the trip to Brisbane in the final round as they did last year.

They can still drop to third, but would need two horrific losses, with the Bulldogs picking up two monstrous wins to overthrow a 140-point for and against differential.

Likely finish: 2nd

Change from last week: Down one spot

Best-case scenario: 1st

Worst-case scenario: 3rd

3. Canterbury Bulldogs

Current position: 3rd, 36 points, + 114

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Penrith Panthers (home)

Round 27: Cronulla Sharks (home)

The Bulldogs are now mathematically out of the running for the minor premiership after coming up short against the Storm over the weekend, and realistically, a home qualifying final is long odds.

They should still finish in the top four, and would need a calamity of results to miss out, given the Panthers can no longer catch them.

Whether they travel to Canberra or Melbourne remains to be seen, though, with the Warriors only two points behind them and having a far easier run home.

Likely finish: 3rd

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 2nd

Worst-case scenario: 5th

4. New Zealand Warriors

Current position: 4th, 34 points, + 26

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Parramatta Eels (home)

Round 27: Manly Sea Eagles (away)

The Warriors' win over the Titans, combined with the Panthers' loss to Melbourne, means they are now likely to finish in the top four.

One win from their final two games will be enough to lock that in, and with the Eels at home this week, you'd have to assume they will find a way.

Andrew Webster's side will then likely face the trip to Canberra for Week 1 of the finals.

Likely finish: 4th

Change from last week: Up one spot

Best-case scenario: 3rd

Worst-case scenario: 7th

5. Brisbane Broncos

Current position: 5th, 32 points, + 148

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: North Queensland Cowboys (away)

Round 27: Melbourne Storm (home)

The Broncos have picked up four critical competition points over the last fortnight since key injuries to Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam.

It means they are locked into the finals, now unable to miss the top eight, but where they finish still remains to be seen.

A slim chance at the top four remains alive with a pair of wins, but we don't have them doing that, and instead, hanging onto seventh spot seems the most likely finish with a couple of losses to end the campaign.

Likely finish: 7th

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 3rd

Worst-case scenario: 8th

6. Cronulla Sharks

Current position: 6th, 32 points, + 67

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Newcastle Knights (home)

Round 27: Canterbury Bulldogs (away)

The Sharks' final bye of the season promoted them up the ladder to sixth spot, and that's exactly where we have them finishing with a win over the Knights this week, and a loss to Canterbury in Round 27.

Like Brisbane, they can still reach the top four with a pair of wins and favourable results, but it seems unlikely.

They are locked into the finals, though, so the focus is on winning more than the Broncos and securing a home elimination final, rather than having to travel north for the opening week of the knockout rounds.

Likely finish: 6th

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 3rd

Worst-case scenario: 8th

7. Penrith Panthers

Current position: 7th, 31 points, + 111

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Canterbury Bulldogs (away)

Round 27: St George Illawarra Dragons (away - Wollongong)

A gut-wrenching couple of weeks for Penrith will likely cost them a spot in the top four unless everything goes perfectly from here on out.

Back-to-back golden point losses have been enough, with other results around the competition, to lock them into the finals, but it now appears they will have to do it the hard way from outside the top four.

They certainly need to get back on the horse this week against Canterbury to start building some momentum ahead of the finals.

Likely finish: 5th

Change from last week: Down one spot

Best-case scenario: 4th

Worst-case scenario: 8th

8. Sydney Roosters

Current position: 8th, 28 points, + 72

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Melbourne Storm (away)

Round 27: South Sydney Rabbitohs (home)

The Roosters' loss to the Eels puts them back in immediate and imminent danger of missing the top eight.

While the outfit has a two-point buffer, that could be lost this week when they travel to Melbourne to play the Storm without Sam Walker.

If that is the case, and if either Manly or the Dolphins win, it could well come down to them beating the Rabbitohs in the final round of the season, and that's not a sure thing either.

At the moment, we will tip them to finish eighth, but that is anything but a guarantee.

Likely finish: 8th

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 5th

Worst-case scenario: 11th

9. The Dolphins

Current position: 9th, 26 points, + 81

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Gold Coast Titans (home)

Round 27: Canberra Raiders (home)

The Dolphins' potential first-ever finals appearance hinges on other results, but securing a couple of wins will be their primary objective.

If they do that, and the Roosters drop a game, their for and against is good enough that they will play finals footy. It's that simple.

Playing the Titans on the potential bounce after Des Hasler's sacking, followed by the Raiders, though? Tough.

Likely finish: 9th

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 8th

Worst-case scenario: 12th

10. Manly Sea Eagles

Current position: 10th, 26 points, + 4

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: St George Illawarra Dragons (away)

Round 27: New Zealand Warriors (home)

The Sea Eagles are somehow still alive.

They need a lot to go their way, though, if they are going to play finals footy. Two wins, the Roosters losing both, and the Dolphins dropping at least one.

The good thing for Manly is that they play the walking wounded Dragons, and then host the Warriors.

It's doable, but it's also on a hope and a prayer.

Likely finish: 10th

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 8th

Worst-case scenario: 12th

11. Wests Tigers

Current position: 11th, 24 points, - 113

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Canberra Raiders (away)

Round 27: Gold Coast Titans (away)

A really disappointing performance at a packed-out Leichhardt over the weekend ensures the Tigers are out of the finals race for good. They can still get there (technically), but would need roughly a 180-point for and against turnaround. It's just not going to happen.

They can look to finish strongly and avoid the bottom four, though, with a couple of potentially winnable games.

Likely finish: 12th

Change from last week: Down one spot

Best-case scenario: 8th

Worst-case scenario: 15th

12. North Queensland Cowboys

Current position: 12th, 23 points, - 138

Byes remaining: 1

Remaining games

Round 26: Brisbane Broncos (home)

Round 27: Bye

The Cowboys have the final bye of the season, which means there is just one game left.

We expect them to go out on a high and beat the Broncos, but it doesn't mean they will play finals footy.

Their guaranteed two competition points mean they should avoid the bottom four, although it's still a possibility.

Likely finish: 11th

Change from last week: Up two spots

Best-case scenario: 9th

Worst-case scenario: 15th

13. St George Illawarra Dragons

Current position: 13th, 22 points, - 94

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Manly Sea Eagles (home)

Round 27: Penrith Panthers (home)

The Dragons have plenty out, but will be desperate to finish the season with a couple of home wins against Manly and Penrith.

We can see them knocking over Manly this week, but really, who knows?

Likely finish: 13th

Change from last week: Down one spot

Best-case scenario: 9th

Worst-case scenario: 16th

14. Parramatta Eels

Current position: 14th, 22 points, - 136

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: New Zealand Warriors (away)

Round 27: Newcastle Knights (home)

The Eels picked up two surprise competition points over the Roosters on the weekend, which should mean they avoid the bottom two.

We have them winning against the Knights in Round 27 to maintain 14th spot.

Likely finish: 14th

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 9th

Worst-case scenario: 16th

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Current position: 15th, 22 points, - 151

Byes remaining: 1

Remaining games

Round 26: Bye

Round 27: Sydney Roosters (away)

A bye this weekend means the Rabbitohs can't finish any lower than 15th, but we don't expect them to improve their position in the final round.

Likely finish: 15th

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 9th

Worst-case scenario: 15th

16. Newcastle Knights

Current position: 16th, 18 points, - 220

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: Cronulla Sharks (away)

Round 27: Parramatta Eels (away)

The Knights are a basket case. It's as simple as that.

It would be a major surprise to see them win again this year, but they should avoid the wooden spoon.

Likely finish: 16th

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 13th

Worst-case scenario: 17th

17. Gold Coast Titans

Current position: 17th, 16 points, - 201

Byes remaining: 0

Remaining games

Round 26: The Dolphins (away)

Round 27: Wests Tigers (home)

Like the Knights, the Titans are finished for 2025. They can still technically avoid the wooden spoon, and maybe there will be a bounce-back factor with Des Hasler sacked, but the wooden spoon should be in their destiny.

Likely finish: 17th

Change from last week: Nil

Best-case scenario: 16th

Worst-case scenario: 17th

Predicted final ladder

1. Canberra Raiders - 46 points

2. Melbourne Storm - 44 points

3. Canterbury Bulldogs - 38 points

4. New Zealand Warriors - 36 points

5. Penrith Panthers - 35 points

6. Cronulla Sharks - 34 points

7. Brisbane Broncos - 32 points

8. Sydney Roosters - 30 points

9. The Dolphins - 28 points

10. Manly Sea Eagles - 28 points

11. North Queensland Cowboys - 27 points

12. Wests Tigers - 26 points

13. St George Illawarra Dragons - 24 points

14. Parramatta Eels - 24 points

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs - 24 points

16. Newcastle Knights - 18 points

17. Gold Coast Titans - 16 points

Predicted Week 1 finals

Qualifying final 1:Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Elimination final 1: Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos at Shark Park, Cronulla