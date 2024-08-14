Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo is reportedly attracting interest as the club attempts to move on a number of high-profile players.

After Jason Ryles was confirmed to be taking over the coaching reigns from interim coach Trent Barrett for next season, multiple players have been linked with an exit from the club as he looks to get them back into finals contention.

Maika Sivo, Ryan Matterson, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, and Shaun Lane are just some of the names that have reportedly been granted permission to speak with rival teams and are free to leave if they can find a new deal elsewhere.

Contracted until the end of 2027 (with a mutual option for 2026 and a club option for 2026), Sivo has been linked with an exit from Parramatta as early as May this year after being dropped to the NSW Cup.

On a deal believed to be worth around $550,000 per season, he was made available to the Super League earlier this year with reports indicating that the Eels were prepared to pay a significant portion of his wage.

Now, he has attracted the interest of Super League club Leigh Leopards, which ex-Australian Kangaroos assistant coach Adrian Lam coaches, per Rugby League Live.

The Leopards have shown interest in securing his services after they are set to lose several players at the end of this year, including John Asiata, Kai O'Donnell, Tom Amone, and Zak Hardraker.

However, his arrival may be decided after NRL-linked halfback Lachlan Lam decides whether or not he will stay at the club, return to the NRL, or move to another team, such as Hull FC.

This is due to them maybe wanting to use their final quota spot to be on an elite playmaker from Australia in his place.