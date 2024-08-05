Another Parramatta Eels player has reportedly been linked with a potential early exit from the club as they look to undergo a roster rebuild under Jason Ryles and free up space in their salary cap.

A mainstay of the club's forward pack in the second-row, Shaun Lane has been a fan favourite since moving to the Eels in 2019 but his tenure at the club could soon come to a premature end.

Known as 'Lane Train', the 29-year-old is gearing up towards his 200th milestone game in the coming years, with 128 of those coming for the Eels after stints with the Bulldogs, Warriors and Sea Eagles.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 season - with a mutual option for 2026 - Lane has become the latest player to be told he is free to go if he finds a new club, per News Corp.

This makes Lane the fourth Parramatta Eels player linked with a potential early exit from the club, following Fijian international Maika Sivo and NSW Blues representatives Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson.

Second-rower Matterson was granted permission to speak with rival teams and see if there are any offers for his services despite being contracted until the end of the 2026 season.

There have also been whispers that the Parramatta Eels are trying to move on Sivo and Campbell-Gillard before the end of their respective contracts.

Sivo is contracted until the end of 2027 (with a mutual option for 2026 and a club option for 2026) but has been linked with an exit from Parramatta as early as May this year after being dropped to the NSW Cup.

On a deal believed to be worth around $550,000 per season, he was made available to the Super League earlier this year with reports indicating that the Eels were prepared to pay a significant portion of his wage, per League Express.

On the other hand, Campbell-Gillard, a NSW Blues representative, remains contracted until the end of 2025 on a deal worth approximately $750,000 per season and previously looked at the Super League as an option, per Fox Sports.