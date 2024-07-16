The Parramatta Eels have reportedly squashed rumours linking star front-rower Junior Paulo to an exit from the club.

One of the club's best forwards after re-joining the Parramatta Eels in 2019 - after a three-year stint with the Canberra Raiders - Paulo has unfortunately had a dip in form this season.

Struggling to play consistent minutes on the field and mainly starting the match on the interchange bench, this year marked the first time he wasn't selected to play State of Origin football for the NSW Blues since 2019.

The 17-time Samoan international appeared in 11 out of 12 matches for the Blues between 2020 and 2023 before being overlooked by Michal Maguire in favour of Jake Trbojevic, Spencer Leniu, Haumole Olakau'atu, and Hudson Young.

Coming to the backend of his career, there has been continued speculation that he could be granted an early exit from the club and be granted permission to negotiate with rival teams just like teammate Ryan Matterson.

According to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, the Parramatta Eels are furious at rumours and suggestions that they are looking to move on Junior Paulo before his contract expires.

Contracted until the end of the 2026 season on a salary of $950,000 per season, it is understood that the club has told him that he is not going anywhere and will see out the remainder of his deal.

Unfortunately for the Eels, Paulo will not play again this season after sustaining a foot injury and requiring surgery as the team looks to move off the bottom of the ladder.

There was a slim hope that he would be able to return before the end of the season, but the club confirmed he had suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.