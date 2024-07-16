Parramatta Eels star second-rower and NSW Blues representative Ryan Matterson could soon find himself away from the Eels playing for another club.

Although he is contracted with the club until the conclusion of the 2026 season on a reported salary of $600,000 per season, Matterson has been linked with an exit from the club.

This comes as the Eels look to rebuild their squad following Brad Arthur's sacking and the arrival of new coach Jason Ryles for the 2025 season.

According to 9 News and SMH journalist Michael Chammas, Matterson has been granted permission by the Eels to speak with rival clubs and see if there are any offers on the table for his services.

"Nothing's happened as yet, but the conversation has occurred with his management to give him basically a little tap on the shoulder that, if there's anything out there, it might be worth having a look around," he said on Nine's 100% Footy.

A 2018 premiership winner, Matterson joined the Eels in 2020 following stints with the Sydney Roosters (2016-18) and Wests Tigers (2019), where he found career-best form and represented the NSW Blues in the 2022 State of Origin series.

More recently, he was linked with a potential move to The Dolphins for their maiden season in which they offered him a four-year contract but he decided to remain at Parramatta.