The Parramatta Eels are reportedly looking to shop winger Maika Sivo out of the club.

It's a move that may come as little surprise to some given Sivo has well and truly fallen out of favour at the club in recent times.

The winger, who has also missed games with suspension and injury this year, has played just four games in the 2024 campaign, in Round 4 and 5, and then again in Round 8.

He was dropped due to poor form at one point, and while he has been recalled out of neccessity, the Eels, according to a Fox Sports report, have no appetite for him to see out the remainder of his deal in blue and gold.

It's believed the North Queensland Cowboys do have the appetite to bring Sivo to the club as they look to revamp their own outside backs and add depth to an area they have struggled in, but have no room to move in a tight salary cap.

That means the Eels may need to pay a substantial chunk of Sivo's wage for any move away from the club, with the 30-year-old Fijian currently contracted until the end of 2025 on a deal believed to be worth around $550,000 per year. Sivo has two years worth of mutual options which follow the expiration of his deal at the end of 2025 which could keep him in the west of Sydney until at least the end of 2027.

With that now unlikely to be taken up, Sivo could negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 freely on his own, although he may already have permission to do so from the Eels if they are indeed attempting to shop him away from the club.