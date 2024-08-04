Mitchell Moses, a star of the recent 2024 State of Origin series for the NSW Blues, has been linked with a surprise potential exit from the Parramatta Eels.

Whilst contracted with the Eels until the end of 2028, Moses has multiple 'player options' in his contract, which could see him speak with rival teams as early as November 1, 2026, and leave as early as the 2027 NRL season.

Rumours regarding his departure have emerged following the departure of impressive youngster Blaize Talagi, who will join a new club for next season alongside premiership-winning SG Ball Cup teammates Ethan Sanders and Matt Arthur.

With several of their top young players leaving the club at the end of the season, Fox Sports journalist James Hooper has indicated that Moses will not remain at the Eels for the remainder of his contract as he attempts to win his first NRL premiership.

“I don't think Mitchell Moses will stay at Parramatta given what a basket case the joint is at the moment,” said Hooper on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

“He took them to one grand final and his window is closing to try and win a premiership.

“My opinion is he's a good enough player that he should win a premiership. He should play in more Grand Finals, I'll bet you he ends up somewhere else."

The halfback's future continues to remain clouded as his agent, Isaac Moses, is also the player agent of Blaize Talagi, and reports have indicated that there may be a hidden meaning why the manager moved the youngster away from his top client and the Eels.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Isaac Moses manages well over 50 per cent of the club's young talent coming through the ranks and also manages Will Penisini - another player who has been linked with a shock exit.

"I'll keep my cards close at the moment, cause I don't know. I'm not sure...but one of his best mates plays there, doesn't he?" Hooper added when asked where Mitchell Moses could potentially sign.