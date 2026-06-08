Injured Brisbane Broncos dummy half Billy Walters has confirmed he is in negotiations with the club over his future, but no guarantee of remaining at Red Hill.

Walters, who injured his ACL in a qualifying final against the Canberra Raiders next year and missed the remainder of the finals series, is due back on the field in the coming weeks.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, every game will be a test of his future market value.

Brisbane have long been rumoured to be in a struggle to keep Walters given their own salary cap, with the club having plenty of big-money deals already out.

The unexpected departure of Payne Haas at the end of this year to the South Sydney Rabbitohs has freed up some money, but given they have spent a chunk of that on Mitch Barnett and other upgrades, it's questionable whether that will be enough to retain Walters.

The dummy half, who is also one of a host of players in the position who could be contracted for 2027 raising squad balance questions, told News Corp he is in talks, but doesn't know if he will stay.

“The Broncos are keen to keep me, they've said that,” Walters told the publication.

“I love the Broncos. I loved them growing up and it's such a great club.

Loading matchup…

“I'd love to stay at the Broncos, but with the salary cap and the amount of young hookers that are coming through, we've got to make sure it works for everyone.

“As much as I would love to stay, sometimes you get squeezed out. It's a business and sometimes these things happen.

“I'll definitely put my hand up to try and stay for as long as I can and hopefully we can sort it out.

“They've offered a contract. We're still talking and I'm trying not to let it worry me. That's what managers are for – you pay them the big bucks so they can solve that without you having to stress.”

Brisbane, who re-signed Cory Paix earlier this year and now have Ben Hunt wanting to play on, already also have Blake Mozer contracted into 2027, while youngster Cameron Bukowski is also at the club.

The retirement of Adam Reynolds won't be filled by Hunt either given the club have signed Jonah Pezet from the Parramatta Eels, and are in talks with Tom Duffy over an extension.