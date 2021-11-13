November 1 has come and gone, meaning the news and rumours won't stop, with a few movements for 2022, 2023 and contract extensions also going through this week.

Eels lose first as contract crunch bites

The Parramatta Eels have lost Marata Niukore to the New Zealand Warriors.

The Eels went past the November 1 deadline when players off-contract at the end of 2022 could negotiate with other clubs with a staggering 18 players either not contracted to the club, or with player options in their favour.

Niukore's contract with the Warriors is understood to be in the vicinity of $2.5 million over four years.

Rival club make play for Parramatta hooker Star Parramatta Eels' hooker Reed Mahoney has been spotted at dinner with Bulldogs' officials. It's understood the group were eating at a Chinese restaurant within Canterbury Leagues Club. The video, taken by a Twitter user, seems to show Mahoney with Canterbury coach Trent Barrett, general manager of football Phil Gould, club chairman John Khoury and Mahoney's own manager Sam Ayoub.

Dolphins setting sights on Dragons playmaker

The Dolphins are understood to be eyeing contracted Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone for 2023.

Amone is currently signed to St George Illawarra until the end of the 2023 season, having inked a three-year deal in October last year following increased interest from rivals.

It is understood that the NRL newcomers are hoping Amone may look elsewhere to gain greater exposure in the top flight to hold down a starting halves role, with the 19-year-old set to compete with incumbent half Ben Hunt and fellow young gun Jayden Sullivan for the first-string playmaking honours in the Red V.

Queensland club pull out of hunt for Eels star, former Raiders prop

The Broncos have withdrawn from the running for in-demand Eels hooker Reed Mahoney, while ex-Raider Dunamis Lui is another that won't be calling Red Hill home.

While the Bulldogs pose as a large threat to the Dolphins' hopes of signing Mahoney, cross-town rivals in the Broncos have pulled out of the race for the rake's services, with Brisbane football boss Ben Ikin telling The Courier Mail the club are satisfied with their current hooker ranks.

The Broncos have just the one list spot in the top 30 available for 2022, with recent target Dunamis Lui set to miss out on finding a new home in Brisbane for next year.

Versatile Sea Eagle takes flight for Super League

The Manly Sea Eagles have granted versatile playmaker Cade Cust a release from his contract to sign with Super League giants Wigan ahead of the 2022 season.

While Cust still had a year to run on his deal at Brookvale, the 23-year-old has opted for a geographic shift to earn more playing time.

Per their official statement released on Friday night, Manly also hold the rights to re-sign Cust should he decide to make an NRL return at any stage.

Sacked Panther set to find unlikely lifeline

English Super League club the Catalan Dragons have ramped up their search for NRL-level talent yet again.

The French club, who are reportedly set to officially sign Mitchell Pearce in the coming weeks should he be let go by the Newcastle Knights after an official release request, now are reported to have Tyrone May on their radar.

May could make the move to the south of France, potentially alongside Pearce as the club look to fill their quote of international roster spots, as well as find a suitable replacement for the retiring James Maloney.

NRL captain reportedly set to exit club before end of contract

An NRL captain off-contract at the end of 2023 is reportedly being shopped to rival clubs.

According to a The Daily Telegraph report, a captain on a "big-money deal" is unlikely to see out the final year of his contract, being 2023.

That being said, the player will remain with his current team for 2022.

Eels set to play long game as contract negotiations drag on

The Parramatta Eels have reportedly decided they are happy to play the waiting game when it comes to contract offers on the table for Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Junior Paulo.

The Sydney Morning Herald report that the Eels have removed a Friday deadline on the trio of Paulo, Mahoney and Gutherson to make a decision.

It's understood all three have contract offers on the table, although Reed Mahoney was spotted at dinner with the Bulldogs earlier this week.

Smith to make detour on return from Queensland

In the two weeks following the November 1 deadline for off-contract players at the end of 2022 to negotiate with rivals, Smith has fielded multiple offers and visited three clubs in Queensland.