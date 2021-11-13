November 1 has come and gone, meaning the news and rumours won't stop, with a few movements for 2022, 2023 and contract extensions also going through this week.
Eels lose first as contract crunch bites
The Parramatta Eels have lost Marata Niukore to the New Zealand Warriors.
The Eels went past the November 1 deadline when players off-contract at the end of 2022 could negotiate with other clubs with a staggering 18 players either not contracted to the club, or with player options in their favour.
Rival club make play for Parramatta hooker
Star Parramatta Eels' hooker Reed Mahoney has been spotted at dinner with Bulldogs' officials.
It's understood the group were eating at a Chinese restaurant within Canterbury Leagues Club. The video, taken by a Twitter user, seems to show Mahoney with Canterbury coach Trent Barrett, general manager of football Phil Gould, club chairman John Khoury and Mahoney's own manager Sam Ayoub.
Dolphins setting sights on Dragons playmaker
The Dolphins are understood to be eyeing contracted Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone for 2023.
Amone is currently signed to St George Illawarra until the end of the 2023 season, having inked a three-year deal in October last year following increased interest from rivals.
It is understood that the NRL newcomers are hoping Amone may look elsewhere to gain greater exposure in the top flight to hold down a starting halves role, with the 19-year-old set to compete with incumbent half Ben Hunt and fellow young gun Jayden Sullivan for the first-string playmaking honours in the Red V.
Queensland club pull out of hunt for Eels star, former Raiders prop
The Broncos have withdrawn from the running for in-demand Eels hooker Reed Mahoney, while ex-Raider Dunamis Lui is another that won't be calling Red Hill home.
While the Bulldogs pose as a large threat to the Dolphins' hopes of signing Mahoney, cross-town rivals in the Broncos have pulled out of the race for the rake's services, with Brisbane football boss Ben Ikin telling The Courier Mail the club are satisfied with their current hooker ranks.
The Broncos have just the one list spot in the top 30 available for 2022, with recent target Dunamis Lui set to miss out on finding a new home in Brisbane for next year.
Versatile Sea Eagle takes flight for Super League
The Manly Sea Eagles have granted versatile playmaker Cade Cust a release from his contract to sign with Super League giants Wigan ahead of the 2022 season.
While Cust still had a year to run on his deal at Brookvale, the 23-year-old has opted for a geographic shift to earn more playing time.
Per their official statement released on Friday night, Manly also hold the rights to re-sign Cust should he decide to make an NRL return at any stage.
Sacked Panther set to find unlikely lifeline
English Super League club the Catalan Dragons have ramped up their search for NRL-level talent yet again.
The French club, who are reportedly set to officially sign Mitchell Pearce in the coming weeks should he be let go by the Newcastle Knights after an official release request, now are reported to have Tyrone May on their radar.
May could make the move to the south of France, potentially alongside Pearce as the club look to fill their quote of international roster spots, as well as find a suitable replacement for the retiring James Maloney.
NRL captain reportedly set to exit club before end of contract
An NRL captain off-contract at the end of 2023 is reportedly being shopped to rival clubs.
According to a The Daily Telegraph report, a captain on a "big-money deal" is unlikely to see out the final year of his contract, being 2023.
That being said, the player will remain with his current team for 2022.
Eels set to play long game as contract negotiations drag on
The Parramatta Eels have reportedly decided they are happy to play the waiting game when it comes to contract offers on the table for Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Junior Paulo.
The Sydney Morning Herald report that the Eels have removed a Friday deadline on the trio of Paulo, Mahoney and Gutherson to make a decision.
It's understood all three have contract offers on the table, although Reed Mahoney was spotted at dinner with the Bulldogs earlier this week.
Smith to make detour on return from Queensland
In the two weeks following the November 1 deadline for off-contract players at the end of 2022 to negotiate with rivals, Smith has fielded multiple offers and visited three clubs in Queensland.
The North Queensland Cowboys, where he was holidaying in Townsville, were his first port of call, before Smith was pictured at both the Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins - who are the NRL's newest team - in the past few days.
According to a Daily Telegraph report, however, Smith has one more club to visit on the way back to Melbourne, with a visit to Bondi and the Sydney Roosters on the agenda.
Manu set to decide future following offers
He had reportedly fielded offers from multiple clubs across the competition, but Joseph Manu is set to stay put at the Sydney Roosters.
The New Zealand Warriors were rumoured to be leading the chase for Manu, with the Dolphins and a handful of other clubs also interested, with the Roosters seemingly unlikely to hold Manu.
Despite ongoing reported interest elsewhere, those suggestions are set to fall on deaf ears, with Manu deciding to stay with the Roosters on a two-year extension according to Channel 9s Danny Weidler.
Parramatta star, Cowboys duo reportedly on Dolphins’ radar
Parramatta star forward Junior Paulo is among the latest names to be linked to NRL newcomers the Dolphins, while a pair of Cowboys are also understood to be in the Queensland club's sights.
According to The Australian, the Redcliffe-based club have held "informal talks" with Paulo as the Dolphins eye their first big-name signing.
Newly-arrived recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan is sure to eye a long list of Queensland talent for 2023, with North Queensland duo Reuben Cotter and Tom Gilbert also linked to the Dolphins.
Dragons fire with young Titan switching clubs
The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly signed one of the game's best young prospects.
Despite recent reports of an exodus of youth talent exiting the club, the famous Red V appear to have now gone the other way by securing Kaden Somerville from the Titans.
It comes following the reported departures of Brad Morkos (to the Canberra Raiders), and three sons of club legends in Rod Wishart's (who joined the Storm), David Riolo's son (to the Sydney Roosters) and Brett Rodwell's son (signed by the Cronulla Sharks).
Knights confirm triple contract boom
The Newcastle Knights have made substantial waves on the contract front, adding to their depth for 2022 with the re-signing of Jack Johns, Phoenix Crossland and Chris Randall.
Randall and Johns will move from development deals into the top 30 for the Knights, while Johns extends his time at the club.
“They’ll be at Penrith next year”: CEO lays law down on rumours of star exit
Rumours surrounding the future of Apisai Koroisau, Viliame Kikau and Dylan Edwards won't leave the Penrith Panthers alone, but CEO Brian Fletcher has delivered a blunt message to rival clubs.
All of Edwards, Koroisau and Kikau are still contracted to the Panthers for 2022, and with the club chasing a back-to-back premiership, they have no intentions of letting any of the trio exit the foot of the mountains early.
CEO Fletcher told Fox Sports though that, while clubs can submit offers for 2023, they wouldn't be getting their hands on any of the players for 2022.
Dolphins set to confirm first signing
While the Dolphins continue to work away at their first marquee signing, the NRL's newest club have been tipped to reveal their inaugural player in the coming days.
Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga, Clint Gutherson, Brandon Smith and Patrick Carrigan have all been mentioned as options to become the club's first signing, however, with an eye to the future, new recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan and coach Wayne Bennett have reportedly locked up youngster Harrison Graham on a development deal, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.