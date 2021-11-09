Rumours surrounding the future of Apisai Koroisau, Viliame Kikau and Dylan Edwards won't leave the Penrith Panthers alone, but CEO Brian Fletcher has delivered a blunt message to rival clubs.

Hands off for 2022.

All of Edwards, Koroisau and Kikau are still contracted to the Panthers for 2022, and with the club chasing a back-to-back premiership, they have no intentions of letting any of the trio exit the foot of the mountains early.

That is despite reports this morning suggesting Koroisau wants a release from the Panthers so he can take up a long-term option with one of multiple clubs elsewhere.

CEO Fletcher told Fox Sports though that, while clubs can submit offers for 2023, they wouldn't be getting their hands on any of the players for 2022.

“From our point of view it’s similar to the Matt Burton situation from last season – they’ve both got contracts with Penrith for next year and we see them as important members of our squad,” Fletcher said.

“The other clubs can all come in and offer them whatever for 2023 and beyond but they’ll be at Penrith next year.

“We’re happy to have both of them as part of our club and we’ll continue working through the negotiating process beyond that.

“There’s no rush, we’ve got them both under contract for 2022.”

The Panthers are facing all sorts of problems attempting to hold onto the trio, and while they have been confident previously, this morning's reports suggested Koroisau won't be offered a new deal for 2022.

He has been linked with the Wests Tigers recently, however, it's unclear if any clubs have made an approach for the star hooker who made his State of Origin debut this season.