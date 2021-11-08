Penrith Panthers' star Apisai Koroisau has been reportedly told by the club he won't be offered a contract beyond the end of 2022.

While Western Sydney rivals the Parramatta Eels have hogged the media attention when it comes to problems with contracts and the salary cap, the Panthers are facing their own fairly substantial problems.

Following upgrades for the likes of James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Stephen Crichton, as well as the big-money deal for Nathan Cleary, the club don't have a great deal of wiggle room in their salary cap.

A premiership-winning side is always tough to keep together, and with stars Dylan Edwards, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau all off-contract at the end of 2022, it has long been thought Penrith might struggle to hold onto all three.

Alongside the trio, other players with first-grade experience off-contract at the end of 2022 include Matthew Eisenhuth, J'maine Hopgood, Robert Jennings and Koroisau's back up, Mitchell Kenny.

Club CEO Brian Fletcher has previously stated he thought all three would re-sign, but now Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting that Koroisau has been told he won't be offered a new deal beyond the end of 2022.

Koroisau has been a mainstay at the foot of the mountains since his arrival, but only on a reported salary of around $450,000 per season, there is little surprise he would be wanting a major upgrade for his next contract.

APISAI KOROISAU

Hooker Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 37.9

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 0.1

LB Assists

The premiership, as it will for all players, will only push that asking price further up.

The report suggests Koroisau, instead of waiting for the end of 2022, has asked the Panthers for a release so he can take up a long-term option elsewhere.

Penrith are said to be standing firm though, not wanting to lose their star hooker who made a State of Origin debut in 2021.

It's understood several clubs have already reached out to Koroisau, wanting to give him contracts in the two to three-year vicinity, but it's something Penrith won't allow to happen as they push for another premiership.