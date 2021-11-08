While the Dolphins continue to work away at their first marquee signing, the NRL's newest club have been tipped to reveal their inaugural player in the coming days.

Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga, Clint Gutherson, Brandon Smith and Patrick Carrigan have all been mentioned as options to become the club's first signing, however, with an eye to the future, new recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan and coach Wayne Bennett have reportedly locked up youngster Harrison Graham on a development deal, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

A junior with the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls, and, as a result, part of the Brisbane Broncos system, Graham is a talented hooker who has been earmarked for big things.

The 20-year-old has played for Queensland junior representative teams previously and also has the ability to play at lock forward.

It's understood he is on a development contract with the Dolphins for 2022, with the potential to be upgraded to a member of the top-30 squad for 2023 if he is proven as NRL-ready.

In the meantime, he will main a part of the Broncos' system with Wynnum-Manly and reportedly has a train and trial contract with the Broncos for the current pre-season, potentially meaning he could be snapped up by Brisbane for 2022.

Competition for the remaining spot on Brisbane's roster will be hotly-contended though, with six other players also on train and trial deals at the club including Leivaha Pulu and Tyrone Roberts.

He played in the under-age Colts competition this year, but also had two appearances for the Queensland Cup team, playing 53 minutes against the Dolphins in Round 13 and scoring a try, before starting in Round 19 against the Sunshine Coast Falcons where he set up a try.

His running game has been noted as a key danger, and that is highlighted by his seven tackle busts across the two Queensland Cup games.

Also rock solid in defence, Graham will likely be pushing for first-grade honours by the time 2023 rolls around, alongside 30 new players who the Dolphins are expected to start signing in the coming days and weeks.