The Parramatta Eels have reportedly decided they are happy to play the waiting game when it comes to contract offers on the table for Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Junior Paulo.

The Eels will be the most publicised club when it comes to off-contract players and future contracts this off-season.

They hit November 1 with 18 players still off-contract or having player options in their favour at the end of 2022, including some of the club's biggest stars.

It meant all 18 players were allowed to negotiate with rival clubs. That number has already shrunk to 15 with Reagan Campbell-Gillard re-signing, Keegan Hipgrave retiring, and Marata Niukore yesterday officially joining the New Zealand Warriors.

But it appears the number may not change again anytime soon, with The Sydney Morning Herald now reporting that the Eels have removed a Friday deadline on the trio of Paulo, Mahoney and Gutherson to make a decision.

Three of the club's biggest stars, the Eels can ill-afford to let the trio - all managed by Sam Ayoub - all walk.

It's understood all three have contract offers on the table, although Reed Mahoney was spotted at dinner with the Bulldogs earlier this week who reportedly want to offer him more money, while Gutherson is hanging out for an extra year on his deal with Parramatta.

The Bulldogs have however denied that any formal offer is on the table for Mahoney at this point.

It has also been reported by Brent Read on Triple M Radio that the Dolphins are interested in Paulo, who will meet with rival clubs before making a decision on whether to stick with Parramatta or jump ship.

It isn't clear at this stage what the preferred option is for any of the trio, or whether Gutherson has other offers on the table.