The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly signed one of the game's best young prospects.

Despite recent reports of an exodus of youth talent exiting the club, the famous Red V appear to have now gone the other way by securing Kaden Somerville from the Titans.

It comes following the reported departures of Brad Morkos (to the Canberra Raiders), and three sons of club legends in Rod Wishart's (who joined the Storm), David Riolo's son (to the Sydney Roosters) and Brett Rodwell's son (signed by the Cronulla Sharks).

Following the multi-year re-signing of the Feagai brothers (both Mat and Max) yesterday though, Wide World of Sports' The Mole is now reporting the Dragons have struck gold by signing Somerville.

A Palm Beach Currumbin junior - one of the best junior talent spots in the country - the 18-year-old middle forward could be competing for a spot in the Dragons first-grade side under Anthony Griffin from as early as 2023.

He will join the club on what is believed to be a development deal, and will play in the SG Ball side to commence 2022 before attempting to elevate through the Jersey Flegg competition and into New South Wales Cup.

The young gun is rated highly as one of the best middle third players in the country, and while junior Origin and Australian Schoolboys matches have been hard to come by during the pandemic, there is little to no doubt he would have been there.

According to the reports, former Dragon Shaun Timmins was the man who spotted the youngster and talked him into signing with the Dragons.

It's understood he will link up with the Dragons in the coming weeks as the club commences pre-season.