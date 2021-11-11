Melbourne Storm star hooker and lock Brandon Smith is set to make one more club visit on his return from Queensland.

In the two weeks following the November 1 deadline for off-contract players at the end of 2022 to negotiate with rivals, Smith has fielded multiple offers and visited three clubs in Queensland.

The North Queensland Cowboys, where he was holidaying in Townsville, were his first port of call, before Smith was pictured at both the Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins - who are the NRL's newest team - in the past few days.

Smith, wanting to keep things low key, joked with reporters that he was simply in Redcliffe to "play the pokies" when asked how his meeting had gone upon leaving the Dolphins' club on Thursday.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, however, Smith has one more club to visit on the way back to Melbourne, with a visit to Bondi and the Sydney Roosters on the agenda.

The Roosters have previously expressed interest in the New Zealand international star, however, are unlikely to be able to compete with the Queensland clubs on money alone.

The Dolphins have an empty salary cap to throw at Smith, while the Titans and Cowboys are desperate for a dummy half. The Roosters, on the other hand, are currently in the process of shelling out big money in an attempt to hang onto Joseph Manu and Angus Crichton, while the likes of James Tedesco and Luke Keary are already on big sums at the club.

That, however, doesn't take into account the fact experienced veterans Jake Friend, Brett Morris, Josh Morris and former club captain Boyd Cordner have all retired in the last 12 months, freeing up plenty of cash under the salary cap.

It's understood the Roosters will attempt to convince Smith the Roosters are the right destination because of their proven success, and Trebt Robinson's coaching ability.

The Roosters, who were premiers in 2019, have continued that success with a strong 2020 season and a fifth-placed finish in 2021 despite a swathe of injuries.

It's understood Smith wants to play as a starting hooker from 2023 onwards, meaning the Roosters would need to also make a decision regarding Sam Verrills' future, with the youngster on contract at the club until the end of 2024.

Smith is expected to give the Storm the last chance to retain their star when he returns to Melbourne, however, the fact Harry Grant's option has been picked up for 2023 means that looks unlikely.