The Dolphins are understood to be eyeing contracted Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone for 2023.

Amone is currently signed to St George Illawarra until the end of the 2023 season, having inked a three-year deal in October last year following increased interest from rivals.

The Wollongong-born half made his NRL debut in Round 9 against the Bulldogs, playing 16 minutes after coming off the interchange.

By the end of this season, 'Junior' held down the starting five-eighth duties under Anthony Griffin, playing all 80 minutes in each of the final three matches of the year.

TALATAU AMONE

Five-eighth Dragons 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 61.6

Kick Metres

Having also shared his roles between the centres and off the bench, Amone firms as a versatile star on the rise at Kogarah, with the Dragons now set to face another battle to retain the teenager.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Dolphins are keeping a close eye on Amone despite his contract being tied until the end of 2023.

It is understood that the NRL newcomers are hoping Amone may look elsewhere to gain greater exposure in the top flight to hold down a starting halves role, with the 19-year-old set to compete with incumbent half Ben Hunt and fellow young gun Jayden Sullivan for the first-string playmaking honours in the Red V.

Sullivan will also be hoping to retain a role with the Saints in considering his future, with the 20-year-old's contract expiring at the end of next year.

The situations' brewing for Amone and Sullivan are sure to leave the Dragons with a selection dilemma, with clubs - namely the Dolphins - circling should either look elsewhere for more minutes in the NRL.

Embed from Getty Images

The Dolphins have begun to piece an extensive list of potential recruits together for their inaugural side ahead of 2023, with Amone a formidable starting No.6 for Wayne Bennett's side.

The Redcliffe-based club are understood to have locked up Wynnum-Manly Seagulls junior Harrison Graham to a development deal, with the hooker tipped to be announced as the Dolphins' first-ever signing.