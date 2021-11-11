He had reportedly fielded offers from multiple clubs across the competition, but Joseph Manu is set to stay put at the Sydney Roosters.

The New Zealand Warriors were rumoured to be leading the chase for Manu, with the Dolphins and a handful of other clubs also interested, with the Roosters seemingly unlikely to hold Manu.

That looked like it would become more so the case with Manu reportedly wanting to play at fullback or in the halves - two positions he is seemingly no chance of getting at the Roosters behind James Tedesco at fullback, and Luke Keary's new pairing with Sam Walker in the halves.

There had been talk he could demand up to seven figures on his next annual pay packet for 2023, a figure the Warriors were also reportedly interested in matching.

Not only were rugby league clubs interested, but the New Zealand Rugby Union had also apparently circled 2023 into their calendar to make a play for Manu with the Roosters' centre a chance to play for the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup at the end of the year.

But that's all fallen on deaf ears, with Manu deciding to stay with the Roosters on a two-year extension according to Channel 9s Danny Weidler.

LATEST: Joey Manu has told the Roosters he is staying at the club until the end of 2024. He decided against testing his worth on the open market. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) November 11, 2021

While we have gone past November 1, it's Weidler reports Manu hasn't even tested the open market, re-committing to Trent Robinson and the Roosters despite seemingly having no chance of changing positions at the tri-colours.

Manu has experienced plenty of success at the Roosters, with the 25-year-old now playing 114 games since his 2016 debut, including the 2019 premiership and the 2020 World Club Challenge.

Manu has also played five Tests for New Zealand and is now rated as one of the best centres in the competition, narrowly missing out on being named centre of the year to the Dally M team of the year this season behind Justin Olam and Matt Burton.