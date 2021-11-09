Star Parramatta Eels' hooker Reed Mahoney has been spotted at dinner with Bulldogs' officials.

It's understood the group were eating at a Chinese restaurant within Canterbury Leagues Club. The video, taken by a Twitter user, seems to show Mahoney with Canterbury coach Trent Barrett, general manager of football Phil Gould, club chairman John Khoury and Mahoney's own manager Sam Ayoub.

Mahoney is off-contract at the end of 2022 and set to demand upwards of $700,000 to either remain at Parramatta or jump ship to a rival club.

It has been previously reported Parramatta are desperate to hang onto Mahoney, who they view as a future club captain, but will have a major fight on their hands.

It has also been speculated that Mahoney would like to return to Queensland, with the Dolphins and Brisbane Broncos reportedly interested in his services, while the Gold Coast Titans are also in the market for a dummy half.

Mahoney was slated to make his State of Origin debut in 2021 before injury put a stop to that idea.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Mahoney was given a tour of the club's facilities before the dinner and was "impressed", reportedly saying he would make a decision in the next fortnight.

The Sydney Morning Herald though are reporting the Bulldogs are unwilling to pay what Mahoney is asking for - roughly $700,000 per season.

That fact alone shouldn't come as a surprise though, with the Bulldogs in a salary cap squeeze following ten major signings this off-season, some on big money. They include the likes of Josh Addo-Carr and Tevita Pangai Junior.

While Canterbury did cut Adam Elliott from their roster, it isn't believed to have improved the situation a whole lot, and they would need a minor miracle to score Mahoney.

The Bulldogs, relying on Jeremy Marshall-King at hooker though, would see the enormous value of a player like Mahoney to fill their number nine jumper.

The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio told SEN Radio on Wednesday morning however that he has the Eels ahead in the race to secure Mahoney's signature.

“I’ve still got Parramatta just in front at this stage, I think his preference is to do a deal with the Eels," Riccio said.

“I believe the Eels are confident he’ll re-sign, this is merely a process of assessing his worth and his value and it might just drive his Parramatta price up.

“But there is no denying whatsoever how hungry and eager the Canterbury Bulldogs are to nail a top draw hooker.”