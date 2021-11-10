The Parramatta Eels have lost Marata Niukore to the New Zealand Warriors.

The Eels went past the November 1 deadline when players off-contract at the end of 2022 could negotiate with other clubs with a staggering 18 players either not contracted to the club, or with player options in their favour.

The first news following the deadline was positive for Parramatta, with Reagan Campbell-Gillard re-signing to remain in blue and gold long-term.

But that good news appears as if it will be short-lived, with Niukore officially agreeing to a new four-year deal with the Warriors.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, the deal will be worth around $2.5 million - or $625,000 per season.

Niukore will remain with the Auckland-based outfit until the end of 2026.

It will be a significant bump up in salary for the versatile forward, who also has the ability to play in the centres.

When he signed his last deal with Parramatta, Niukore was a fringe first-grade player for Brad Arthur's side. That isn't the case anymore however, with the 25-year-old having played 77 games for the Eels since his 2018 debut.

Warriors' CEO Cameron George said Niukore was one of the club's main targets.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to sign Marata on a long-term deal,” George said.

“We had him marked down as one of our key recruitment targets once we were able to go to the market for players off contract after the 2022 season.

“His home is Auckland, he knows our club really well and he’s now a well-established first grader who’s going to be a key player for us. He’s a really big part of our long-term future through to 2026.”

He was one of Parramatta's most consistent in 2021, running out in the centres, front row or second-row for the blue and gold, with the Auckland-born utility playing 21 games and scoring a pair of tries, as well as tackling at almost 93 per cent.

He became a critical player for Arthur by the end of the season, and while Parramatta were hoping to retain Niukore, there was simply no way they could match the money the Warriors were throwing at him.

The Warriors will more than likely use Niukore in the second-row, where it could be argued they have something of a shortage of talent, although Euan Aitken's successful transition to the position at the back end of 2021, as well as the form of Josh Curran, means this signing could raise eyebrows.

Niukore is unlikely to be used in the middle at the Warriors given a strong rotation of Matt Lodge, Addin Fonua-Blake and Tohu Harris, while he is a stop-gap centre who wouldn't want to be playing there full-time.

Warriors' coach Brown seemed to confirm this, calling Niukore a "high-quality second-rower."

“Marata has developed into a high quality second rower who’ll bring so much to our squad,” Brown said.

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on him and have been really impressed with the way he has developed his all-round game. It’ll be great to have him on our roster from 2023.”

Niukore formally played for the Warriors' under-20s side in 2014, 2015 and 2016, also representing the New South Wales Cup side in 2015 and 2016.

Among the other off-contract players for the Eels are stars Reed Mahoney, Ryan Matterson, Junior Paulo, second-rower of the year Isaiah Papali'i and club captain Brad Arthur.