The Broncos have withdrawn from the running for in-demand Eels hooker Reed Mahoney, while ex-Raider Dunamis Lui is another that won't be calling Red Hill home.

The Eels are understood to be planning on playing the waiting game for a host of key figures that have come off-contract this month, with Mahoney among the several star names.

Parramatta are seen as the 23-year-old's likely home for 2023 onwards, however the Broncos, Bulldogs and NRL newcomers the Dolphins have been linked to the Nambour product.

REED MAHONEY

Hooker Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 44.9

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 0.8

LB Assists

Mahoney was seen meeting with Canterbury coach Trent Barrett and general manager of football Phil Gould this week, sparking further intrigue into his future in the competition.

The Dolphins have flagged reported interest in a number of local stars that come off-contract in line with their inaugural season in the NRL for 2023, with Mahoney and fellow Maroons squad member Harry Grant seen as ideal dummy-halves for Wayne Bennett's side.

While the Bulldogs pose as a large threat to the Dolphins' hopes, cross-town rivals in the Broncos have pulled out of the race for Mahoney's services, with Brisbane football boss Ben Ikin telling The Courier Mail the club are satisfied with their current hooker ranks.

"Reed won’t be coming here,” Ikin said.

“There was a conversation between the club and Reed’s agent, which I think has happened with multiple clubs.

“Reed was a name on a list with every other high-profile player coming off-contract, but at this stage we are very happy with what we have got in the hooking position.

“We’ve got Jake Turpin and Cory Paix so we’re happy with what we have on our list. We want to get the best out of the players we have got.”

The Broncos have just the one list spot in the top 30 available for 2022, with recent target Dunamis Lui set to miss out on finding a new home in Brisbane for next year.

Ikin added that the delisted Raiders prop won't be signing with the Broncos despite the initial interest.

“We were keen to do something with Dunamis but things have fallen through, so he is weighing up his future options,” he said.